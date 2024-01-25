Search
HJC I91 Bina – in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Hjc I91 Bina - In Stock NowThe new HJC I91 system helmet is designed with touring and cruising riders in mind, offering a great mix of style and functionality.

Flip-Front – Wear it closed for a full-face lid or LOCK the chinbar open to create an open-face helmet.

It has a slim and stylish design that’s lightweight, guaranteeing a safe and enjoyable journey. The helmet also has improved aerodynamic performance for a smoother and more stable ride, helping riders stay focused on their adventure.

The new dynamic multi-step sun visor provides added convenience and improved visibility
when dealing with varying light conditions. Additionally, the 3D contour design of the helmet ensures a comfortable and secure fit, even if you wear glasses. Plus, it includes reflective trim for added safety on the road. Overall, this helmet combines performance, style, and safety for a fantastic riding experience.Hjc I91 Bina - In Stock Now

The I91 is Bluetooth compatible with the 2nd Gen Smart HJC.
(Sold Separately)

Ventilation
HIGH PERFORMANCE AIR CIRCULATION

Advanced airflow
Reducing air drag & generating down force

Aerodynamic performance
Shell designed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

2nd GENERATION SMART HJC READY
11B (BT), 21B (BT) & 50B (MESH)

DYNAMIC MULTI-STEP SUN SHIELD
Dynamic multi-step sunshield mechanismHjc I91 Bina - In Stock Now

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

