HJC I91 Bina – in stock now

The new HJC I91 system helmet is designed with touring and cruising riders in mind, offering a great mix of style and functionality.

Flip-Front – Wear it closed for a full-face lid or LOCK the chinbar open to create an open-face helmet.

It has a slim and stylish design that’s lightweight, guaranteeing a safe and enjoyable journey. The helmet also has improved aerodynamic performance for a smoother and more stable ride, helping riders stay focused on their adventure.

The new dynamic multi-step sun visor provides added convenience and improved visibility

when dealing with varying light conditions. Additionally, the 3D contour design of the helmet ensures a comfortable and secure fit, even if you wear glasses. Plus, it includes reflective trim for added safety on the road. Overall, this helmet combines performance, style, and safety for a fantastic riding experience.

The I91 is Bluetooth compatible with the 2nd Gen Smart HJC.

(Sold Separately)

Ventilation

HIGH PERFORMANCE AIR CIRCULATION

Advanced airflow

Reducing air drag & generating down force

Aerodynamic performance

Shell designed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

2nd GENERATION SMART HJC READY

11B (BT), 21B (BT) & 50B (MESH)

DYNAMIC MULTI-STEP SUN SHIELD

Dynamic multi-step sunshield mechanism

