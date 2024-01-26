Issue 13 and New iOS app out now

Search
Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

This morning we welcome the new iOS and Google Play dedicated app you can download it for free but there is a small subscription fee of £2.50 per issue. You can also view the latest issue via our dedicated web app if you don’t have a tablet.

You can now view our latest issue and download back issues:

  1. Download and read via dedicated app to your tablet and read offline. iSO, Google
  2. If you don’t have a tablet you can read via dedicated web app
  3. You can also read latest issue along with up to 5000+ other magazine via ZINIO Unlimited  

Welcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News featuring latest news and reviews from the world of Modern Classic and Roadster/Naked Bikes.

Issue 13 out Friday 26th January 2024

Featuring

Latest News Headlines
Featured News
Battery Feature
Bike Feature – Honda CL500
Readers Ride – Triumph Street Scrambler 900
Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per monthZinio Unlimited Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

