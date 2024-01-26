Issue 13 and New iOS app out now

This morning we welcome the new iOS and Google Play dedicated app you can download it for free but there is a small subscription fee of £2.50 per issue. You can also view the latest issue via our dedicated web app if you don’t have a tablet.
Welcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News featuring latest news and reviews from the world of Modern Classic and Roadster/Naked Bikes.
Issue 13 out Friday 26th January 2024
Featuring
Latest News Headlines
Featured News
Battery Feature
Bike Feature – Honda CL500
Readers Ride – Triumph Street Scrambler 900
RST Jacket Review