Elk Season opens at Ardingly in March

Elk Promotions’ season-opening Ardingly Classic Bike Show & Jumble set for Sunday 24th March 2024

Elk Promotions’ Ardingly Classic Bike Show & Jumble kick-starts their 2024 season on Sunday 24th March, at the usual South of England Showground venue.

Now in its 18th year, the March event at Ardingly marks the start of the riding season for many classic bike enthusiasts after the long, cold winter lay-up. The packed show once again promises a plethora of show bikes for inspiration, alongside a bike-only jumble and tons of trade stalls for those eager to finish off their winter projects.

The main Jubilee show hall will hold the highlight for many visitors once again this year, with a healthy number of privately-owned pre-1980 machines and club stands already signed-up for the show.

With almost two acres of show space available, most makes and models from motorcycling’s history will be represented. Last year’s prize winners included an eclectic mix of marques and models – including a 1915 Blackburne Scarlet Runner Replica and a 1966 Velocette Thruxton, right though to a 50cc Suzuki A50P Sports from 1977 – so eager show-goers can expect the same again.

Visitors wishing to enter their own bike can do so online at www.elkpromotions.co.uk/enter-your-bike

The all-motorcycle autojumble and trade stands – offering new and used spares, accessories, clothing, tools and more – will fill up the remaining space inside the halls, with additional pitches outdoors.

For those looking to clear up space at home, Workshop Clear-Out’ stalls are available at the bargain price of just £20 per plot (pre-book only). The Free BikeMart display-to-sell area also returns, for those wishing to buy and sell complete machines.

As always, a range of caterers will also be on-hand to keep busy bargain hunters topped-up with food and drink throughout the day.

The South of England Showground can be found at Ardingly, near Gatwick, RH17 6TL – eight miles from M23 junction 10. For those riding in, there will be a Helmet Park in The Stockman’s Building.

Ticket prices have been frozen for the fourth year running, so adult tickets still cost just £7 and accompanied children under 16 are admitted free. Early Bird tickets are valid from 8am – two hours before general entry – and cost £10.

Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate. Advance tickets, stall bookings and all other info at www.elk-promotions.co.uk