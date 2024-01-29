New-Look GASGAS MotoGP Gets Red Bull Power For 2024 Charge

Get on the GAS for 2024 with wings, extra promise, and a lot of excitement! Augusto Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 accelerate the changes for the forthcoming season.

Don’t miss our super-cool 2024 Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 introduction where the youngest and wildest line-up on the MotoGP grid usher in the second season of Grand Prix action!

First-up, official pre-season tests in Malaysia and Qatar but then there is tonnes of anticipation for the fresh world championship campaign, that will launch with the Grand Prix of Qatar at the Lusail International Circuit on March 9-10. The dash under the lights will be the first of 22 rounds and 44 outings (2024 will be the second term of the Saturday Sprint format) across the globe and into the month of November.

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 are strapped and eager for the red lights to go out thanks to their vibrant rider roster. 2022 Moto2™ World Champion and 2023 MotoGP Rookie of the Year Augusto Fernandez will tackle his sophomore attempt at the premier class with the GASGAS RC16 and will be aiming to better a ‘PB’ race result of 4th from 2023 as well as enter the top ten of the championship standings. The 26-year-old is, of course, joined by fellow Spaniard and reigning Moto2 #1 Pedro Acosta. The 19-year-old already has Moto3 and Moto2 titles in just three years of GP competition and comes to the MotoGP fray with deserved hype and expectation. 2024 will be his first taste of the demands and technical complexities of MotoGP and the initial step of what could be a truly spectacular career.

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 is again led by Nicolas Goyon, for the second season in a row, and with excellent back up from the likes of Pol Espargaro in a test rider and supporting role and the team’s loyal band of partners and suppliers.