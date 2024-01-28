Search
Master Adventure In 2024 With KTM Adventure Bike Experience

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
The new year is well underway and as the vision of a fitter, healthier 2024 looms, wheel spin away those January blues and add skid turns and stand-up wheelies to the new year’s resolutions list. It’s time to get real, get READY TO RACE and get booked onto a KTM ADVENTURE BIKE EXPERIENCE offroad course!

Sporting a dedicated fleet of KTM ADVENTURE machines, the KTM ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE team remain committed to providing the best offroad training on THE best ADVENTURE machinery available. We’re talking the small in capacity, low in seat height KTM 390 ADVENTURE SW, the A2 compliant and outstanding value-for-money KTM 790 ADVENTURE, and the seriously capable KTM 890 ADVENTURE R – all kitted out with the best adventure spec tyres on the market.

Offering a range of one or two day experiences from beginner to pro level, and ranging between £295 and £595 in price, each course is tailored to rider skill level and delivered by KTM trained instructors, extremely experienced and knowledgable in all things offroad and ORANGE. Boasting twelve on site training areas and a dedicated skills arena, whether riders want to get to grips with gravel or channel their inner Toby Price and go full Dakar style, the Powys based facility offers something for everyone. Although this is not a Malle Moto and riders do not have to go it alone! Make the most of the spaces available and book as a group – whether that’s with work, family of friends! Just think, the only feeling that beats tearing up ultra-rough terrain with mates is when the last one back to base has to buy the drinks. But don’t hang around, courses disappear into the distance nearly as fast as our bikes do, and a number are already fully booked!

Although learning new skills and progressing offroad technique sits top of the podium, it’s not all the team have to offer. The KTM ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE is the only place where riders can truly test ride the KTM TRAVEL range offroad in its natural habitiat and really put it to the test – the ultimate try-before-you-buy, whilst keeping the local KTM Dealer’s demo fleet nice and clean!

Mark Molineux, KTM ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE Chief Instructor – “Myself and the team are excited to continue our relationship with KTM into 2024 and we’re looking forward to assisting riders in unlocking their full offroad potential. The KTM machinery we use really is the perfect tool for the job; each model is user friendly yet super capable, a combination that really helps rider confidence and progression – no matter what their ability. It’s going to be another good year in orange, and the team and I are excited to get ready to race once again!”

Courses can be booked by heading to the KTM ADVENTURE BIKE EXPERIENCE website. Full list of 2024 courses below.

DateCourse
6th – 7th AprilBronze & Silver Two Day Course
3rd MayIntroduction To Offroad One Day Course
4th – 5th MayBronze & Silver Two Day Course
8th – 9th JuneBronze & Silver Two Day Course
13th – 14th JulyBronze & Silver Two Day Course
19th JulyIntroduction To Offroad One Day Course
20th – 21st JulyBronze & Silver Two Day Course
2nd AugustIntroduction To Offroad One Day Course
3rd – 4th AugustBronze & Silver Two Day Course
 17th – 18th AugustBronze & Silver Two Day Course
30th AugustIntroduction To Offroad One Day Course
31st August – 1st SeptemberBronze & Silver Two Day Course
21st – 22nd SeptemberBronze & Silver Two Day Course
11th OctoberIntroduction To Offroad One Day Course
12th – 13th OctoberBronze & Silver Two Day Course

 

For more information on the KTM ADVENTURE BIKE EXPERIENCE, head to the website HERE, and sign up to the newsletter NEWSLETTER.

To find out more about the KTM TRAVEL range, head to KTM.com.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

