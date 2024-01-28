Master Adventure In 2024 With KTM Adventure Bike Experience

Full list of 2024 course dates now live.

The new year is well underway and as the vision of a fitter, healthier 2024 looms, wheel spin away those January blues and add skid turns and stand-up wheelies to the new year’s resolutions list. It’s time to get real, get READY TO RACE and get booked onto a KTM ADVENTURE BIKE EXPERIENCE offroad course!

Sporting a dedicated fleet of KTM ADVENTURE machines, the KTM ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE team remain committed to providing the best offroad training on THE best ADVENTURE machinery available. We’re talking the small in capacity, low in seat height KTM 390 ADVENTURE SW, the A2 compliant and outstanding value-for-money KTM 790 ADVENTURE, and the seriously capable KTM 890 ADVENTURE R – all kitted out with the best adventure spec tyres on the market.

Offering a range of one or two day experiences from beginner to pro level, and ranging between £295 and £595 in price, each course is tailored to rider skill level and delivered by KTM trained instructors, extremely experienced and knowledgable in all things offroad and ORANGE. Boasting twelve on site training areas and a dedicated skills arena, whether riders want to get to grips with gravel or channel their inner Toby Price and go full Dakar style, the Powys based facility offers something for everyone. Although this is not a Malle Moto and riders do not have to go it alone! Make the most of the spaces available and book as a group – whether that’s with work, family of friends! Just think, the only feeling that beats tearing up ultra-rough terrain with mates is when the last one back to base has to buy the drinks. But don’t hang around, courses disappear into the distance nearly as fast as our bikes do, and a number are already fully booked!

Although learning new skills and progressing offroad technique sits top of the podium, it’s not all the team have to offer. The KTM ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE is the only place where riders can truly test ride the KTM TRAVEL range offroad in its natural habitiat and really put it to the test – the ultimate try-before-you-buy, whilst keeping the local KTM Dealer’s demo fleet nice and clean!

Mark Molineux, KTM ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE Chief Instructor – “Myself and the team are excited to continue our relationship with KTM into 2024 and we’re looking forward to assisting riders in unlocking their full offroad potential. The KTM machinery we use really is the perfect tool for the job; each model is user friendly yet super capable, a combination that really helps rider confidence and progression – no matter what their ability. It’s going to be another good year in orange, and the team and I are excited to get ready to race once again!”

Courses can be booked by heading to the KTM ADVENTURE BIKE EXPERIENCE website. Full list of 2024 courses below.

Date Course 6th – 7th April Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 3rd May Introduction To Offroad One Day Course 4th – 5th May Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 8th – 9th June Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 13th – 14th July Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 19th July Introduction To Offroad One Day Course 20th – 21st July Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 2nd August Introduction To Offroad One Day Course 3rd – 4th August Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 17th – 18th August Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 30th August Introduction To Offroad One Day Course 31st August – 1st September Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 21st – 22nd September Bronze & Silver Two Day Course 11th October Introduction To Offroad One Day Course 12th – 13th October Bronze & Silver Two Day Course

For more information on the KTM ADVENTURE BIKE EXPERIENCE, head to the website HERE, and sign up to the newsletter NEWSLETTER.

To find out more about the KTM TRAVEL range, head to KTM.com.