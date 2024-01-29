BellissiMoto Now The Title Sponsor Of MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce BellissiMoto as the new title sponsor of the 2024 MotoAmerica BellissiMoto Twins Cup Championship.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in its showroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, importer/distributor BellissiMoto boasts an inventory of motorcycle parts, gear, and accessories from hundreds of the world’s top brands.

“We’re really happy to have BellissiMoto come onboard as the title sponsor of the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship. “Everyone at BellissiMoto is a racing fan and they are going to be wonderful partners for MotoAmerica. Plus, the brands they carry are the brands our actual racers and fans have been purchasing from them and using in competition every year since MotoAmerica started so the fit is a natural one.”

“BellissiMoto loves racing,” said BellissiMoto President Randy Nedescu. “Since our founding in 2008, BellissiMoto has been dedicated to fueling the racing dreams of riders and teams worldwide. Our support extends across prestigious events and championships, including the Daytona 200, Pikes Peak Hill Climb, CVMA, WERA, AHRMA, MotoAmerica, and many more. Whether sponsoring rookies or supporting seasoned veterans, we consistently provide topnotch parts and gear to numerous racers each year. We’ve also done plenty of racing outright by ourselves like a few years ago when our employee Javelin Broderick raced in the Supersport class and, more recently, Paul Geldziler in Twins Cup. This year looks to be more competitive than ever, and we’re very proud and excited to become the title sponsor for Twins Cup for 2024.”

Last year’s BellissiMoto Twins Cup Championship was won by Blake Davis in a title chase that went to the very last race of the series at New Jersey Motorsports Park in September.

For more information, visit www.bellissimoto.com.

2024 MotoAmerica BellissiMoto Twins Cup Series Schedule

March 7-9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

April 21-23 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

September 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX