New Look for LS2 Rapid Helmet

New Look for LS2 Rapid Helmet

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan
LS2 Helmets

New Look for LS2 Rapid Helmet

New Look For Ls2 Rapid HelmetFive new graphic options for the updated ECE22.06 version of LS2’s popular entry-level, full-face helmet.

LS2 has added five new graphic colourways to the Rapid II line-up for 2024. Riders can choose from the stylish and subtle ‘Circuit’ in Black/Red or White/Red options; make a statement with the ‘Claw’ and glow-in-the-dark ‘Zombie’, or get noticed in the Matt Black/Hi-vis Yellow Rokku.

New Look For Ls2 Rapid Helmet
LS2 Rapid II Zombie glows in the dark!

One of the UK’s best-selling entry-level helmets, the Rapid II boasts an unbeatable specification for the price.

The ECE22.06 certified HTTP shell (High Pressure Thermoplastic Technology) offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, without a weight penalty – the Rapid II weighs just 1300g.

New Look For Ls2 Rapid Helmet
LS2 Rapid II Claw

It comes in three external shell sizes for a smaller outline in each size, and has a long oval shape and laser-cut foam inserts, for a naturally comfortable fit.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation keeps the rider cool and comfortable in changeable conditions. The breathable, hypoallergenic liner is also removable and washable.

Up front, the scratch-resistant 3D Optically Correct visor offers maximum clarity. It’s Pinlock-ready and has an intuitive Quick Release System for fuss-free changes.

New Look For Ls2 Rapid Helmet
LS2 Rapid II Rokku

The LS2 FF353 Rapid II is available in sizes XS-3XL, and all of the graphic options retail for £69.99 (prices for solid colours start from £59.99).

See them all at ls2helmets.com

New Look For Ls2 Rapid Helmet
LS2 Rapid II Circuit White/Red. LS2 Rapid II Circuit Black/Red pictured as main image

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

LS2 Helmets
