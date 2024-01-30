New Look for LS2 Rapid Helmet

Five new graphic options for the updated ECE22.06 version of LS2’s popular entry-level, full-face helmet.

LS2 has added five new graphic colourways to the Rapid II line-up for 2024. Riders can choose from the stylish and subtle ‘Circuit’ in Black/Red or White/Red options; make a statement with the ‘Claw’ and glow-in-the-dark ‘Zombie’, or get noticed in the Matt Black/Hi-vis Yellow Rokku.

One of the UK’s best-selling entry-level helmets, the Rapid II boasts an unbeatable specification for the price.

The ECE22.06 certified HTTP shell (High Pressure Thermoplastic Technology) offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, without a weight penalty – the Rapid II weighs just 1300g.

It comes in three external shell sizes for a smaller outline in each size, and has a long oval shape and laser-cut foam inserts, for a naturally comfortable fit.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation keeps the rider cool and comfortable in changeable conditions. The breathable, hypoallergenic liner is also removable and washable.

Up front, the scratch-resistant 3D Optically Correct visor offers maximum clarity. It’s Pinlock-ready and has an intuitive Quick Release System for fuss-free changes.

The LS2 FF353 Rapid II is available in sizes XS-3XL, and all of the graphic options retail for £69.99 (prices for solid colours start from £59.99).

See them all at ls2helmets.com