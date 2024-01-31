Search
New HJC V60 NYX – in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New HJC V60 NYX – in stock now

New Hjc V60 Nyx - In Stock NowThe new HJC V60 NYX – Classic styling with a modern twist.

Inspired by the original FG-01 from the 1980s, the V60 goes beyond the vintage look with new-age features such as a lightweight fibreglass shell, a large inner IS-10 sun visor, built-in speaker pockets, removable and washable interior, and emergency release cheek pads for extra safety. The V60 also includes a removable 3-snap peak visor to complete the retro look.New Hjc V60 Nyx - In Stock Now

Key Features
• Advanced Fibreglass Composite Shell: Lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.
• Classic design helmet with modern features.
• Goggle friendly.
• Internal Visor (Shield): deploys quickly and easily, Clear vision, Anti-Scratch coated.
• Super Cool: Moisture-wicking and Dry.
• Crown and Cheek pads: Removable and washable.
• Cheek Pads: Interchangeable throughout all sizes.
• Emergency Kit (Cheek Pad) allows quick and safe removal in an emergency situation.
• Glasses Grooves: Accommodates riders with eyewear.

The V60 comes in a range of colour ways, including plains and graphics – including this rather special NYX design in 3 colours.

More info can be found here https://www.oxfordproducts.com/search/VjYwIE55eA==/

Frank Duggan - 0