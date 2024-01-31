New Hjc V60 Nyx - In Stock Now

The new HJC V60 NYX – Classic styling with a modern twist.

Inspired by the original FG-01 from the 1980s, the V60 goes beyond the vintage look with new-age features such as a lightweight fibreglass shell, a large inner IS-10 sun visor, built-in speaker pockets, removable and washable interior, and emergency release cheek pads for extra safety. The V60 also includes a removable 3-snap peak visor to complete the retro look.

Key Features

• Advanced Fibreglass Composite Shell: Lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.

• Classic design helmet with modern features.

• Goggle friendly.

• Internal Visor (Shield): deploys quickly and easily, Clear vision, Anti-Scratch coated.

• Super Cool: Moisture-wicking and Dry.

• Crown and Cheek pads: Removable and washable.

• Cheek Pads: Interchangeable throughout all sizes.

• Emergency Kit (Cheek Pad) allows quick and safe removal in an emergency situation.

• Glasses Grooves: Accommodates riders with eyewear.

The V60 comes in a range of colour ways, including plains and graphics – including this rather special NYX design in 3 colours.

More info can be found here https://www.oxfordproducts.com/search/VjYwIE55eA==/