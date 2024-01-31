NEW HJC i91 Carst – in stock now

The new HJC I91 system helmet is designed with touring and cruising riders in mind, offering a great mix of style and functionality. Wear it closed for a full-face lid or flip the chinbar to create an open-face helmet.
The helmet also has improved aerodynamic performance for a smoother and more stable ride, helping riders stay focused on their adventure. The new dynamic multi-step sun visor provides added convenience and improved visibility when dealing with varying light conditions. Additionally, the 3D contour design of the helmet ensures a comfortable and secure fit, even if you wear glasses. Plus, it includes reflective trimming for added safety on the road. Overall, this helmet combines performance, style, and safety for a fantastic riding experience.
The I91 is Bluetooth compatible with the 2nd GEN SMART HJC (sold separately).
HJC i91 Carst – £229.99
Key Features
- Dual Homologation (P/J)
- Advanced Polycarbonate composite shell
- 3 shell sizes (shell splits are XS-S/M-L/XL-XXL)
- CFD programmed design optimises aerodynamic performance of shell shape
- Adjustable Polycarbonate chinbar: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology
- Pinlock® ready HJ-33 visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated
- Dynamic multi-step sun shield for optimized positioning with anti-scratch coating
- One-touch buckle (micro buckle) locking system
- Cheek pads are interchangeable throughout all sizes
- Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses
- Interior parts: moisture-wicking and washable
- Anti-fog lens pin prepared visor
- Pinlock® included
- Ready for SMART HJC 2nd GEN 11B, 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately)
- ECE R22.06 approved
- Visor: HJ-33
- Pinlock®: DKS267
- Sunvisor: HJ-V12
Red: i91cr
Orange: i91co
Pink: i91cr
Black: i91cb
More info can be found here: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/search/Y2Fyc3Q=/