NEW HJC i91 Carst – in stock now

The new HJC I91 system helmet is designed with touring and cruising riders in mind, offering a great mix of style and functionality. Wear it closed for a full-face lid or flip the chinbar to create an open-face helmet.

The helmet also has improved aerodynamic performance for a smoother and more stable ride, helping riders stay focused on their adventure. The new dynamic multi-step sun visor provides added convenience and improved visibility when dealing with varying light conditions. Additionally, the 3D contour design of the helmet ensures a comfortable and secure fit, even if you wear glasses. Plus, it includes reflective trimming for added safety on the road. Overall, this helmet combines performance, style, and safety for a fantastic riding experience.

The I91 is Bluetooth compatible with the 2nd GEN SMART HJC (sold separately).

HJC i91 Carst – £229.99

Key Features

Dual Homologation (P/J)

Advanced Polycarbonate composite shell

3 shell sizes (shell splits are XS-S/M-L/XL-XXL)

CFD programmed design optimises aerodynamic performance of shell shape

Adjustable Polycarbonate chinbar: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology

Pinlock® ready HJ-33 visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated

Dynamic multi-step sun shield for optimized positioning with anti-scratch coating

One-touch buckle (micro buckle) locking system

Cheek pads are interchangeable throughout all sizes

Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses

Interior parts: moisture-wicking and washable

Anti-fog lens pin prepared visor

Pinlock® included

Ready for SMART HJC 2nd GEN 11B, 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately)

ECE R22.06 approved

Visor: HJ-33

Pinlock®: DKS267

Sunvisor: HJ-V12

Red: i91cr

Orange: i91co

Pink: i91cr

Black: i91cb

More info can be found here: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/search/Y2Fyc3Q=/