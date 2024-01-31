Southern 100 announces the continued support from Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

Southern 100 announces the continued sponsorship from Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, celebrating 38 years of continuous sponsorship.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) Southern 100 Road Races will hit a remarkable milestone this year, celebrating the ferry operator’s 38th year of sponsoring the Southern 100. IOMSPC started in 1987 as a Race Sponsor, progressing to the role of Title Sponsor in 1999.

The IOMSPC go above and beyond as the Southern 100’s Title Sponsors. IOMSPC not only oﬀer special ferry rates to Southern 100 Marshalls and Competitors, they also arrange the transportation of vital safety equipment and furniture, as well as, providing the main prize for the Plaque Fund.

Club Secretary, Rachel Palmer said: ‘The Southern 100 Club have an excellent working relationship with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, built up through many years and they are always willing to assist us when necessary to ensure that the high safety standards we have set are maintained for the beneﬁt of competitors and spectators alike and in assisting with travel arrangements for competitors and marshals.

‘We are very much indebted to them for their continued and much valued sponsorship and are very proud to have them as Title Sponsors of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 Road Races.’

Brian Thomson, Managing Director of the Steam Packet Company, added: ‘We’re pleased to continue our long- standing sponsorship to the Southern 100. We really enjoy getting involved with helping transport the necessary safety equipment, as well as bringing visitors to the Island to compete and watch the Southern 100 races.’

Steam Packet Holidays travel and accommodation Southern 100 packages are now available. For more information on how to book, visit: https:// www.steam-packet.com/blog/s100/ .

The dates for the 2024 Road Races on the Colas Billown Course are:

Blackford Financial Services Pre- TT Classic Road Races

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 24th, 25th & 26th May 2024

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 Road Races

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8th, 9th, 10th & 11th July 2024