Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIsle of Man TT and Other RoadsSouthern 100 announces the continued support from Isle of Man Steam Packet...

Southern 100 announces the continued support from Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Southern 100 announces the continued support from Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

Southern 100 announces the continued sponsorship from Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, celebrating 38 years of continuous sponsorship.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) Southern 100 Road Races will hit a remarkable milestone this year, celebrating the ferry operator’s 38th year of sponsoring the Southern 100. IOMSPC started in 1987 as a Race Sponsor, progressing to the role of Title Sponsor in 1999.

The IOMSPC go above and beyond as the Southern 100’s Title Sponsors. IOMSPC not only oﬀer special ferry rates to Southern 100 Marshalls and Competitors, they also arrange the transportation of vital safety equipment and furniture, as well as, providing the main prize for the Plaque Fund.

Club Secretary, Rachel Palmer said: ‘The Southern 100 Club have an excellent working relationship with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, built up through many years and they are always willing to assist us when necessary to ensure that the high safety standards we have set are maintained for the beneﬁt of competitors and spectators alike and in assisting with travel arrangements for competitors and marshals.

‘We are very much indebted to them for their continued and much valued sponsorship and are very proud to have them as Title Sponsors of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 Road Races.’

Brian Thomson, Managing Director of the Steam Packet Company, added: ‘We’re pleased to continue our long- standing sponsorship to the Southern 100. We really enjoy getting involved with helping transport the necessary safety equipment, as well as bringing visitors to the Island to compete and watch the Southern 100 races.’

Steam Packet Holidays travel and accommodation Southern 100 packages are now available. For more information on how to book, visit: https://www.steam-packet.com/blog/s100/ .

Southern 100 Announces The Continued Support From Isle Of Man Steam Packet Company
Photograph courtesy of Callum Staley – CJS Photography,

The dates for the 2024 Road Races on the Colas Billown Course are:
Blackford Financial Services Pre- TT Classic Road Races
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 24th, 25th & 26th May 2024
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 Road Races
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8th, 9th, 10th & 11th July 2024

Travel packages are also available through our Travel Partner, Duke Travel through their website: www.duketravel. com or by phone 01624 640044.

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per monthZinio Unlimited Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
NEW HJC i91 Carst – in stock now
Next article
X.27 Tourer: a trail version of the modular helmet

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Wp Suspension Launches 2024 Replica Team Wear

WP Suspension Launches 2024 Replica Team Wear

Frank Duggan - 0