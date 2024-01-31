Search
KTM Updates Its 2024 Supersport Range With Racy New Colourways

KTM Updates Its 2024 Supersport Range With Racy New Colourways

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan
KTM Updates Its 2024 Supersport Range With Racy New Colourways

For 2024, KTM will introduce new colour and graphic updates across its RC SUPERSPORT range, taking inspiration from past prototypes and current FACTORY RACING colour combinations.

KTM RC 200

The KTM RC range represents the core SUPERSPORT model within the KTM line-up, delivering uncompromised sports bike aesthetics, nimble handling and impressive performance on both street and track.

For 2024, the range stays unchanged but introduces new premium hues, taking inspiration from the ultra-focused KTM RC 8C, KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and Grand Prix racing team colours.

KTM RC 390

At the top end of the line-up, the 2024 KTM RC 390 receives two new eye-catching colour schemes, with orange-on-blue and orange-on-black options. Both receive striking, signature orange frames, with the orange-on-black iteration sporting orange rims.

KTM RC 125

Small in capacity but high in aggression, the 2024 KTM RC 125 brings all-new black and orange and blue and orange colour palettes to the starting grid. Both options are finished with a gloss black frame, gloss black wheels and dark-tinted screens to accentuate the colour highlights.

The 2024 KTM RC range has its roots firmly planted on the race track, with undoubtable pedigree and new sharp, striking, READY TO RACE colours to match.

Discover more about the 2024 KTM RC range at KTM.com.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

WP Suspension Launches 2024 Replica Team Wear

