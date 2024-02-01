Norton Motorcycles and Winchester Motor Group open all-new South Downs Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles has begun a new sales partnership with Winchester Motor Group in Hampshire to open all-new South Downs Motorcycles.

Norton is the sole motorcycle brand stocked at South Downs Motorcycles, with the full product range on offer, including the Norton Commando 961, the V4SV, the V4CR, the recently launched 125-year Limited Editions, and the company’s branded apparel.

Located just a short ride from renowned motorcycle locations, South Downs Motorcycles is in the perfect spot to serve the motorcycle community.

Visitors will be able to view, test, and buy their Norton motorcycle on site via the dedicated South Downs Motorcycles team, as well as organise servicing and repairs, and purchase parts, accessories, and apparel.

The Hampshire location opening coincides with the ongoing Norton Limited Edition Road Show. As such, the Road Show will be extended to include South Downs Motorcycles, reaching South England in February.

Mark Mills-Goodlet, Managing Director of Winchester Motor Group, said: “We’re very excited to be joining Norton’s expanding network of sales partners. In the Commando 961, V4CR and V4SV Norton has a truly unique collection of British made motorcycles that, along with their attention to customer care, gives us the confidence to begin our first two-wheeled offering.”

Chris Bexon, Head of Sales at Norton Motorcycles, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Winchester Motor Group to open our first Norton-dedicated sales partner location. South Downs Motorcycles is in a perfect location deep in the heart of motorcycle country, and by working with such an established business as Winchester Motor Group, we look forward to celebrating our successes together.”

About Winchester Motor Group

Established in 1965 by Robert Mills-Goodlet and his wife Pam, Winchester Motor Group is a family-owned business that has over 50 years of trading experience as an automotive retailer.

The business is one of the longest serving Volkswagen agents in the country with five locations across Hampshire. It prides itself on its exceptional customer service, which the dedicated Norton team will subsequently bring to its new South Downs Motorcycles branch.

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/