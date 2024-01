The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm the cancellation of the 2024 Argentina GP.

Due to the current circumstances in Argentina, the Promoter of the event has communicated that it is currently unable to guarantee the services required for the Grand Prix to take place in 2024 at MotoGP™ standards.

This event will not be replaced on the 2024 calendar. MotoGP™ hopes to return to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025.