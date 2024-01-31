Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

X.27 Tourer: A Trail Version Of The Modular HelmetGIVI launches a new model for motorbike touring enthusiasts who are seeking adventures overland.

The versatility of modular helmets on a variety of routes is what makes the new Tourer version of the X.27 really stand out. This new model from the transalpine motorbike and motorcycling equipment manufacturer is an ideal option for routes that mix road and adventure tours. It includes more off-road elements, such as a visor, and it boasts a dual homologation, which allows it to be used as a full-face helmet as well as a jet type helmet depending on the rider’s needs.

GIVI has spent more than 45 years making life easier for lovers of two wheels, regardless of their bike, with a wide range of products. It’s a catalogue that continues to grow every season of every year thanks to its R&D team, which strives to respond to all the needs of its users that may arise. On this occasion, they have developed a new version of one of their latest modular helmets, the X.27, which, with its Tourer variant, unties lovers of road and mud routes alike.X.27 Tourer: A Trail Version Of The Modular Helmet

The GIVI X.27 Tourer is a modular helmet made with thermoplastic materials. Thanks to its P/J double homologation, it can be used as a full-face helmet on road journeys and then transform into a jet type helmet for off-road routes. What’s more, this new model has received the ECE 22.06 homologation, which is the most demanding to date.

To offer such a high level of comfort on both tarmac and dirt roads alike, the X.27 features air intakes on the chin guard and on the top, which, in conjunction with a rear extractor, improve ventilation. The helmet shield includes a Pinlock® Max Vision lensand a retractable smoked inner sun visor to prevent sunlight from causing any glare while riding. It also has a removable and washable interior, a removable nose pad,a specific windshield and a micrometric closure system that facilitates unbuckling. That’s not all; it includes a visor to give it a more off-road touch.X.27 Tourer: A Trail Version Of The Modular Helmet

The X.27 Tourer is available in two different graphics. The Graphic has a design marked by the use of straight lines and the characteristic X on the back of the helmet, and comes in 3 versions (red and grey; yellow and grey; and blue, white and red), is on sale for £256.90 RRP (inc. VAT).

For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

