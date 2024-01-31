Skinner Returns to BSB and Joins Davey Todd at Cheshire Mouldings BMW

TAS Racing will enter its twenty fifth season of racing in 2024, with Sutton based company Cheshire Mouldings taking over as the team’s main sponsor in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, where they will run BMW M1000RR machinery.

Rory Skinner #11

CHESHIRE MOULDINGS BMW MOTORRAD

Scottish ace Rory Skinner returns from Moto2 to join the Cheshire Mouldings BMW set-up for this season, and will campaign TAS Racing prepared BMW Motorrad M1000RR machinery in the British Superbike class. In a bid to hit the ground running, Rory will bring former MotoGP crew chief Stuart Shenton to TAS Racing with him, having worked together previously in Moto2.

Davey Todd #74

CHESHIRE MOULDINGS BMW MOTORRAD

Davey Todd will also campaign Cheshire Mouldings BMW machinery, in the Superstock class, where he will look the retain the title he won in 2022, this time on a TAS Racing prepared M1000RR. Discussions had initially been in place for Todd to ride in the Superbike class, but after a manufacturer request to represent their brand in the Superstock class with a leading contender – TAS would like to thank Davey for agreeing to fulfil that role this season. He will also have a career professional in his corner, with renowned crew chief and engine builder Stewart Johnstone heading up his side of the garage.

PHILIP NEILL TEAM PRINCIPAL, TAS RACING

“It’s been the usual winter rollercoaster getting everything in place, and with 2024 being our 25th year of competition under the TAS Racing banner, we wanted to make sure we did everything possible to get back where we belong – at the sharp end of all competition.

First of all let me welcome our new title partners for 2024, Cheshire Mouldings. Long standing supporters of two wheel motorsport, we did have a lower level association with them last year, but we look forward to flying their brand livery this season in both British Superbike and the National Superstock series.

In the Superbike class we are delighted to have been able to bring Rory back to BSB where I think everyone would agree, he was about to become a big star in BSB before he left for Moto2. We’re delighted he has chosen TAS Racing, where he will campaign the Cheshire Mouldings BMW M1000RR. And it’s fair to say he has already made a big impression on us with his commitment and desire. I’m sure it will be an exciting and enjoyable year ahead for us all.

The deal with Davey was already in place from the end of last year, but we would like to thank him for taking on the Superstock role, after we had initially discussed Superbike for him. It shows his level of commitment and professionalism, but there are also many positives to take from it on a technical level, as he is in the unique position of having to mix British championship and International Road Racing this season. I’m sure he will have big aspirations of winning the title aboard the Cheshire Mouldings BMW.”

RORY SKINNER #11 CHESHIRE MOULDINGS BMW MOTORRAD

“I’m really looking forward to getting started with the Cheshire Mouldings by TAS Racing BMW team. The crew that Philip Neill has put together for me is very exciting, and to be able to bring my crew chief Stuart Shenton from Grand Prix is a major plus. Seeing the bikes for the first time at the launch just made it feel that bit more real, and I’m sure everyone will agree, they look absolutely superb. It’s going to be an exciting season coming back to BSB and being able to race in front of the British fans is always very special. I can’t wait to get underway.”

DAVEY TODD #74 CHESHIRE MOULDINGS BMW MOTORRAD

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead with TAS Racing on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW M1000RR in the National Superstock class. Yes of course there was the initial disappointment of having to forego the opportunity of riding in BSB, but I understand the commercial decision and will now be giving my all to put in a strong title challenge in the class. I’m sure Rory and I will enjoy working together in the TAS garage and I’m just looking forward to getting on track and putting some miles in.”

JOHN CARNEY MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHESHIRE MOULDINGS

“We are delighted to increase our sponsorship with TAS Racing, becoming title sponsor in BSB for the 2024 season. Everyone here is excited to have Rory on-board in the Superbike class, as we have been supporting him for the past few years. He shares our values to ‘Be the Best’ in his chosen profession, so we are confident he can secure some podiums this season. Davey Todd is a former 1000cc Superstock champion, so we are looking forward to seeing him race at the sharp end in British championship, and also in our supporting role at the International Road Races.”