Dunlop Trailmax Raid chosen for rally-inspired special edition from Suzuki Italy

Suzuki Italy has revealed a special edition of its popular V-Strom model, featuring Dunlop Trailmax Raid tyres as part of a package of adventure-focused upgrades that evoke memories of Suzuki’s historic off-road prowess.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel was revealed at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy, earlier this month, and is characterised by graphics reminiscent of the brand’s enduro models of the 80s and 90s, and the DR-Z which raced in several editions of the Dakar rally.

A key technical upgrade is the selection of Dunlop Trailmax Raid tires for the 21 and 17-inch rims. Dunlop’s 50/50 on/off-road tyre was revealed last year and is designed for riders who require confidence-inspiring off-road performance without compromising on wet and dry on-road traction. Furthermore, the tyre’s rally raid-inspired design offers a more ‘off-road ready’ style than the Trailmax Mixtour tires available on the standard V-Strom 800DE model.

Marco Quaglino, Sales Manager Moto & Marine, Suzuki Italy: “We wanted to further emphasise the off-road soul of the V-Strom 800DE Djebel by preparing it so that it would be ready to tackle any road. The choice of tyres fell on Dunlop Trailmax Raid, which provide excellent performance both off-road and on asphalt, offering high versatility to customers.”

In the last 12 months, Trailmax Raid has become a key product in the trail and adventure tire market, increasing Dunlop’s offering to the segment alongside other key tyres, including Trailmax Meridian for 90% on-road adventure touring use, the Mutant crossover tire with its excellent wet weather performance and Trailmax Mission for long-distance adventure riding in tough terrains.

They sit alongside more products, such as Trailmax Mixtour and D908RR, which together combine to create Dunlop’s most comprehensive trail offering yet.

Roberto Finetti, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “It is exciting to see Dunlop Trailmax Raid chosen as a key upgrade to the special edition V-Strom 800DE Djebel. Not only does Trailmax Raid provide on and off-road performance worthy of this heritage edition bike, but it has been designed to look the part on adventure-focused models like this, too.

“Since launching Trialmax Raid a year ago, we have been pleased with its reception in the market, helping to solidify Dunlop’s stronger than ever trail/adventure range, following the introduction of Trailmax Meridian, Trailmax Mission and Mutant to offer wide-ranging options that suit all types of adventure riders.”

