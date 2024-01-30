Search
Guy Martin Confirmed As Stafford's Star Guest

Guy Martin Confirmed As Stafford’s Star Guest

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Guy Martin Confirmed As Stafford’s Star GuestMotorcycle Racing and TV presenter Guy Martin has captivated audiences worldwide for years… and this April it will be the crowds at Stafford who get to see him live on stage.

Martin has been lined up as star guest at the International Classic MotorCycle Show for the Sunday of the two-day event.

Taking place at Stafford County Showground on April 20-21, the show has become famous for being THE place to see thousands of fabulous bikes, hundreds of trade and club stands plus the vast autojumble. Billed as ‘the Big One’ in the event calendar, it is the perfect place for Martin to shares stories ranging from his daring exploits on the Isle of Man TT, to his captivating engineering challenges; showgoers can certainly look forward to an unforgettable experience!

Exhibition manager, Nick Mowbray said: “Guy Martin has become a beloved figure in the world of motorcycles, with his charismatic personality and impressive career. I am sure this really will be a date for the diary!”

More details of the event and Martin’s appearance will be released in the coming weeks…. keep up to date by visiting www.classicbikeshows.com

