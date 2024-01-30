Alpinestars Reveals The All-New Supertech R10 Road Racing Helmet

Alpinestars is pleased to present the all-new Supertech R10 Road Racing Helmets. The result of over 10 years of intensive study, development, and testing, the goal of the Supertech family of helmets is to create the most advanced, protective, and performance-enhancing helmets possible for racers and riders worldwide.

After years of research, development, and testing by Alpinestars’ Helmet Product Development Department including MotoGP legend Andrea Dovizioso, today sees Alpinestars launching the S-R10 Road Racing Helmet. With the S-R10, the focus of the design was to ensure the highest level of performance, particularly when it comes to protection and providing a new level of safety. Additionally, the S-R10 Helmet has been engineered to provide the perfect blend of excellent ventilation, unsurpassed comfort, and the lightest weight possible, without compromising on any other front. Another crucial element unique to the S-R10’s design and development is the helmet’s advanced aerodynamics, achieved through countless sessions in the wind tunnel focused on reducing drag and providing optimal aerodynamic stability. This benefits performance on track, and greatly improves comfort for long rides on the road.

The Alpinestars Supertech R10 Helmet will be available in 6 sizes – XS through 2XL – and in both solid and graphic colorways. Solid colors will include: black carbon matte and glossy, white glossy, and matte black. In addition, Alpinestars is launching two graphics with two colorways each. The racing-inspired TEAM graphic, available in black carbon/red/white glossy, and black carbon/red fluo/dark blue matte, and the minimalistic and heritage ELEMENT graphic, available in black carbon/bright red/white glossy, and black carbon/silver/black glossy.

The S-R10 Helmets will be available for purchase at authorized Alpinestars dealers and distributors, with a limited number available on alpinestars.com starting at 6 pm CET / 9 am PST, on January 30th. The Supertech R10 helmet full-line is going to be available in the United States and Europe in March, with limited online availability and in select North American retailers starting today. The S-R10 will also be available in Asia, with a dedicated Asia fit in the second part of 2024. Stay tuned for more information about the Supertech R10 Road Racing Helmet and subscribe to our newsletter if you want to be among the first to own one.

All helmets include both clear and dark smoke visors, tear-offs set, Pinlock® lens, chin curtain, and wind and breath deflectors. Accessories for the Element and Team helmets can be stored comfortably in the paddock helmet bag provided with the S-R10.

SUPERTECH R10 HELMET TECHNICAL FEATURES

OUTER SHELL

CARBON SHELL CONSTRUCTION MULTI-LAYER COMPOSITE DISPERSES ENERGY IN IMPACTS

Homologated to ECE 22.06, DOT, and FIM standards, the Supertech R10’s shell construction utilizes a highly advanced molding technology with a multi-composite combination featuring a 3K high-density carbon outer layer, a uni-directional carbon composite layer, an aramid fiber layer, and a fiberglass layer.

The 3K high-density carbon outer layer provides excellent strength and efficiency of energy dissipation over the shell. The uni-directional (UD) carbon composite layer provides significantly greater radial strength around the shell, preventing compression, but allowing controlled deflection for reducing transmitted impact energy, while the aramid fiber plus fiberglass layers provide critical penetration protection.

This layered composite combination created by bonding everything together with an advanced epoxy resin already applied on the pre-preg fiber, perfectly controls the ideal proportion of resin versus fiber to maximize strength, mechanical performance, and lightweight. The combination of material layers provides improved energy management, as well as limited outer shell deflection, making the energy spread wider and better absorbed by the EPS liner.

The S-R10’s unique shell construction results in extremely effective impact protection. With a fully equipped in-house helmet testing facility within Alpinestars’ state-of-the-art Research and Development center, the company has carried out an exhaustive impact research program, where research and development efforts have shown the S-R10 helmet returning linear and oblique impact performance results which far exceed current ECE 22.06 helmet regulation standard limits. For direct linear impacts, which are impacts at a 90-degree angle between the helmet and an object, the S-R10 surpasses the standard by an average magnitude of 37%. And for rotational acceleration and oblique impact performance, where impact energy comes from an angle other than a linear 90-degree, or right-angle straight impact, the S-R10 exceeds the standard by 65%.

INNER SHELL

THE S-R10’S INNER SHELL IS MADE FROM EPS IN DIFFERENT DENSITIES

The S-R10 Helmet has four inner shells just like the outer shell, and is available in four anatomical sizes. The S-R10’s construction is optimized to ensure riders have the correct fit, which not only improves comfort and reduces overall weight but most importantly, improves the effectiveness of the helmet in an impact. Underneath the helmet’s outer shell is an eight-piece multi-density EPS liner, with six specific densities that are strategically positioned in different zones to ensure excellent energy absorption from impact forces dissipated over the outer shell, as well as a close and comfortable fit. The EPS liner, just like the outer shell, has its own unique dimension for each helmet size, further tailoring the helmet’s performance and fit when it comes to protection and comfort.

LINEAR AND OBLIQUE FORCE MANAGEMENT

The EPS inner surface is smooth, creating an optimized, low-friction area, for superior oblique impact management. When it comes to other types of helmet testing, the best helmets are those that provide protection against rotational, as well as oblique and linear impact forces.

To help fight and mitigate those rotational, oblique, and linear impact forces, Alpinestars has designed a low-friction surface on the inner surface of the EPS liner. The inner surface is polished to be incredibly smooth, and then specially coated to reduce friction even further, allowing the comfort liner to move against the EPS. The result is increased rotational and oblique and linear force management, allowing the rider’s head to move independently inside of the helmet, or vice-versa, which can significantly reduce the amount of force transmitted to the head, neck, brain, and spine from an oblique impact, while simultaneously reducing the possibility of a concussion. To recap, specific rotational impact protection is provided by the combination of the internal shape and the specific coating of the EPS liner, coupled with the specially developed surface in the comfort liner. This patented technology reduces rotational acceleration transmitted to the rider’s head.

A-HEAD FITMENT SYSTEM AND CUSTOMIZED FIT

Adding to the personalization and custom, tailor-made fit of the S-R10, is the helmet’s unique and patented A-Head Fitment System. The A-Head System allows the helmet to be tuned exactly to the rider’s preference by having the ability to adjust both the height and angle at which the helmet sits on the head. The EPS is fitted with the A-Head Fitment System that allows for an ultra-specific setup that can be adapted to how deep the rider’s head sits in the helmet, as well as how far forward or backward the helmet is tilted.

To provide riders with the ability to further tailor the SR10’s fit to better suit a wide variety of different head shapes and sizes, Alpinestars is offering a variety of spare parts in a vast range of sizes giving motorcyclists the ability to change and swap out the cheek pads, crown pad, and top pad with a selection of both thinner and thicker options, to truly customize the helmet’s comfort for a perfect fit. With the S-R10’s various inner comfort liner options, plus the unique and patented A-Head Fitment System, there are virtually countless inner fitment configurations to meet the fit and performance needs of all riders.

AERODYNAMICS

DEVELOPED WITH CFD SIMULATIONS, VALIDATED IN THE WIND TUNNEL AND ON TRACK, THE S-R10 HELMET IS OPTIMIZED FOR LOW DRAG PERFORMANCE AND MAXIMUM AERODYNAMIC STABILITY

Designed and developed for professional MotoGP athletes where going faster and being protected is the goal. By minimizing drag and ensuring optimal aerodynamic stability, air management outside and inside of the helmet, and a comfortable, customizable fit, the S-R10 Helmet ensures the overall experience in racing and sport riding is fit for champions.

The S-R10 has been developed in the full-scale wind tunnel since the beginning of its development. Aerodynamic targets for the coefficient of drag in different head positions, as well as stability at different angles were a primary goal in the helmet shape development, first extensively developed with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), then validated in the full-scale wind tunnel, and finally on track. The result is a helmet that achieves the lowest level of drag, and the highest level of aerodynamic stability at high speed compared to any other race helmet that we have tested in the wind gallery. This has made the S-R10 already the helmet of choice by factory MotoGP teams for its top aerodynamic performance. Road riders will likely benefit from this too, with reduced strain on their necks at high speed and low levels of wind noise.

The S-R10 Helmet’s aerodynamic spoilers are fitted with an Alpinestars patented release system, with elastic joints that help the spoiler detach from the helmet shell if it is subjected to a significant impact, no matter what the angle, to reduce potential rotational energy.

The helmet also comes with lateral winglets to further support the S-R10’s stability and improve aerodynamic drag. In addition, the helmet visor has turbulators to improve aero-acoustic performance. As a result, compared to the aerodynamic performance of the helmet fitted with the standard road spoiler, the S-R10 itself is already the top-performing, aerodynamic helmet we have tested, and with the configuration of the race spoiler and the aero winglets together, Alpinestars Helmet Development team have achieved a reduction in drag for the helmet of an additional 4.54%.

VENTILATION

THE SUPERTECH R10 HELMET CONTAINS ELEVEN VENTILATION POINTS

When it comes to ventilation and breathability, there are 11 ventilation ports, not including the eyeport, with 7 intakes including 3 in the chinguard and 4 on the top of the helmet, plus 4 exhausts, with 2 lateral ports on the chin bar, and 2 on the top rear of the helmet. These ventilation ports integrate directly with the helmet’s shell with a series of air ducts through the inner EPS liner. With the S-R10, airflow comes in through the ports, as well as actively circulates over and around the rider’s head through a series of channels, and then gets extracted out the back of the helmet.

The Top Vent features a large central slider that channels air down to the top of the head for better comfort, which when open, has vents for hot air extraction from the rider’s forehead. Under the rear spoiler, there are two extractor vents for effective hot air exhausting. The Chin Vents are formed by two openings located at the front of the helmet at the sides of the shield lock mechanism, where each flap has a tab in the corner, which is used to open or close the vent. Air entering from this point is channeled towards the inner side of the shields, creating a laminated flow of air that effectively prevents fogging and misting. In addition, the Chin Bar Vents are used to extract humid air to the outside of the helmet.

SHIELD FEATURES

THE SHIELD IS DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM VISION: 220° OF LATERAL VISION AND 57° OF VERTICAL VISION

The shield mechanism is fitted with metal lock levers to to prevent unwanted shield detachment during impacts and/or crashes, which are locked in the closed position by a front metal hook. The cinematic movement is engineered to perfectly seal the visor against the shell’s rubber window trim. The shield is engineered with an impressive wide lowered eyeport on the sides for enhanced peripheral vision, offering 220-degrees of lateral and 57-degrees of vertical visibility and providing a maximized field of view in the riding position and providing great rider comfort.

Additionally, the visor itself can be easily changed or removed thanks to its secure and toolless quick-release system. The S-R10 is fitted with an ECE 22.06 Homologated Optical Class 1 Shield, 3mm in thickness, and coated with an anti-scratch and anti-fog treatment. The shield is equipped with internal pins to accommodate a Pinlock® 120XLT – 100 % MaxVisionTM lens and external pins to accommodate tear-offs.

REMOVABLE PREMIUM LINING

REMOVABLE AND WASHABLE, FEATURING FABRICS WITH ANTI-MICROBIAL TREATMENTS

The S-R10 has eight individual internal parts consisting of the crown pad, top pad, cheek pads, chin curtain, chin strap, ear pads, wind deflector, and breath deflector.

Crown Pad: The crown pad and the neck pad are elastically connected, for enhanced oblique impact management and interface with the smooth surface of the inner EPS liner. The crown pad’s construction is based on four panels (front, sides, rear), for an optimized fit with the proper foam thickness.

Top Pad: The top pad is removable and height adjustable via the A-Head Fitment System.

Cheek Pads: The cheek pads are fitted with premium, 3D foam, and fabrics, offering comfort and breathability. The cheek pads feature an ERS emergency extraction system, allowing the side cheek padding to be easily removed by trained medical professionals and they also have a channel for the installation of a hydration hose.

Chin Curtain: A chin curtain is available inside the box to provide further protection against air entering the helmet from below.

Ear Pads: Ear pads are fixed under each cheek pad and help to improve comfort by reducing the aerodynamic noise, they are removable allowing for the installation of a communication system in the helmet.

Wind and Breath Deflectors: The wind and breath deflectors are included to improve aerodynamic behavior and humid air flow, respectively.

CHIN BAR PROFILE

Another outer shell design protection feature is the chin bar’s profile, where the base area has been specifically sculpted to give a relief section. The bottom profile is raised to clear the collarbone, and instead of the hard carbon shell coming into potential contact with the collarbone, the S-R10 has a softer EPP (expanded Polypropylene) liner which extends beyond the helmet shell itself and is covered by a more flexible rubber compound. This chin bar design provides a reduced chance of any sort of collarbone injury, one of the more common injuries in motorcycling.

WEIGHT

And finally, when it comes to weight, the ECE / DOT / FIM certified Supertech R10 helmet tips the scales at an impressive 1,540 grams for a size medium, or 3.4 pounds, providing the S-R10 with an extremely high performance to protection to weight ratio.

