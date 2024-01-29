Pre-season testing continues in Portimao, welcoming special guests

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) showcased impressive form on Day 1 at Portimao, maintaining his momentum from the Jerez test last week. The Ducati rider clocked an impressive 1’39.932, securing the top spot. In pursuit, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was second, just 0.094s behind Bulega. Yamaha riders made their mark, with Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) claiming P3, narrowing the gap to Bulega to 0.148s. Teammate Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) secured P5, while Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team)claimed P4.

Reigning WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), finished three-quarters of a second off the pace in eighth. Although an improvement from his position in Jerez (P16), he appears to be grappling with both a lingering neck injury and the challenge of adapting to the ballast imposed on his bike to comply with the new combined weight rules.

Outside the top five, Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) secured sixth place, focusing on adjustments for ergonomics at the new circuit. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finished a solid day in seventh, refining the base bike and experimenting with different swingarms. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) secured P9 and P10, respectively, both within one second of Bulega‘s time. Just behind them, Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) was back in action after missing Jerez

Further down the field, Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) faced challenges in 13th, indicating a need for more time to adapt to the new Honda bike. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Motocorsa Racing) and Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) finished 14th and 15th, while Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) grappled with new-seat and swingarm parts, was 16th. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) focused on bike geometry and setting refinement. Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) stayed competitive, just 1.571s behind Bulega.

In WorldSSP, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed the top spot with a 1’43.806.

