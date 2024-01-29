Search
Pre-season testing continues in Portimao, welcoming special guests

Pre-season testing continues in Portimao, welcoming special guests

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Pre-season testing continues in Portimao, welcoming special guests

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) showcased impressive form on Day 1 at Portimao, maintaining his momentum from the Jerez test last week. The Ducati rider clocked an impressive 1'39.932, securing the top spot. In pursuit, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was second, just 0.094s behind Bulega. Yamaha riders made their mark, with Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) claiming P3, narrowing the gap to Bulega to 0.148s. Teammate Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) secured P5, while Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team)claimed P4.

Reigning WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), finished three-quarters of a second off the pace in eighth. Although an improvement from his position in Jerez (P16), he appears to be grappling with both a lingering neck injury and the challenge of adapting to the ballast imposed on his bike to comply with the new combined weight rules.

Outside the top five, Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) secured sixth place, focusing on adjustments for ergonomics at the new circuit. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finished a solid day in seventh, refining the base bike and experimenting with different swingarms. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) secured P9 and P10, respectively, both within one second of Bulega‘s time. Just behind them, Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) was back in action after missing Jerez

Further down the field, Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) faced challenges in 13th, indicating a need for more time to adapt to the new Honda bike. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Motocorsa Racing) and Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) finished 14th and 15th, while Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) grappled with new-seat and swingarm parts, was 16th. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) focused on bike geometry and setting refinement. Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) stayed competitive, just 1.571s behind Bulega.

In WorldSSP, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed the top spot with a 1'43.806.

Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
"Very good first day. I was a bit worried before starting this morning, this track is very difficult with this bike. It was difficult to be fast, so I'm really happy about the time today. This track is one of the most difficult this season and I needed to adapt a little bit because it's really different from Supersport. My pace was good in the end, so I'm happy about today. We focused on braking because there is a lot of hard braking here, and we need to improve in that area. During the day, we were able to improve, and we know in which direction to work tomorrow. We're already doing a great job, and I want to continue this way."
Portimao Test Day 1 Results:
1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’39.913 – 82 laps
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +0.094s – 73 laps
3. Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) +0.148s – 74 laps
4. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +0.355s – 89 laps
5. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) +0.357s – 78 laps
6. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) +0.550s – 74 laps
7. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +0.723 – 82 laps
8. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.760 – 86 laps
9. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) +0.816s – 89 laps
10. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.866s – 65 laps

The report above is written with images by WorldSBK.com/

