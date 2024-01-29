Akrapovic Launches All-New Exhaust for BMW’s Latest GS

Akrapovič’s latest addition to its range of exhausts for BMW Motorrad motorcycles is a completely new system for the all-new BMW R 1300 GS.

This new Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust has been developed exclusively for the BMW R 1300 GS and encompasses the extensive understanding that Akrapovič has acquired from years of experience working with the BMW GS range and its boxer engines. This knowledge dates back to the first exhaust system that was developed for the 1999 BMW R 1150 GS, and it has been built upon through the subsequent editions of this iconic BMW series since then.

The double-flow muffler is constructed from lightweight titanium with a handmade carbon-fibre end cap, resulting in a weight saving of 9.3% over the standard stock version. It has been created for improved performance and enhanced sound silencing, which mitigates the impact on the environment while delivering a deep, full sound. An all-new special profiled surface on the muffler adds strength and durability, and an engraved Akrapovič logo creates a quality finish that is pleasing on the eye. This Akrapovič exhaust system will also be available in a black version as an alternative to the titanium finish, giving customers a choice for their motorcycle.

Performance is an important attribute of the Slip-On Line (Titanium), with power and torque increases of 1.4 kW (1.9 hp) at 7,600 rpm and 4.5 Nm at 2,300 rpm, respectively. These figures were obtained in back-to-back runs on the Akrapovič dyno against a BMW R 1300 GS using a standard stock exhaust. With EC/ECE type approval, the exhaust is a simple plug-and-play installation with no remapping required. Once installed, the system is fully compatible with BMW Motorrad’s side cases.

To complement the launch of this new exhaust system, Akrapovič has released a video of the Slip-On Line (Titanium) Exhaust for the BMW R 1300 GS that can be viewed below:

