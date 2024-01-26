JMA adds new trio in ongoing EWC success bid

JMA Racing Action Bike has made three new signings for the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship, which revs up at Le Mans in France for the season-opening 24 Heures Motos from 18-21 April.

The France-based outfit has added Charles Cortot, Bram Lambrechts and Julien Lenoci to its Suzuki-powered attack. They join existing rider Matteo Giacomazzo, a new JMA recruit for the 2023 season.

Cortot raced for Slider Endurance in the 2023 FIM Endurance World Cup. Lambrechts joins the JMA on the back of winning the Belgian and Benelux Supersport titles last season. Lenoci is expected to perform a reserve rider role.

Jean-Marc Adam’s team explained:“Our first rider will be Charles Cortot, an experienced rider despite his young age. He knows Suzuki very well after joining the Junior Team and will bring us his experience.

“Our second pilot will be Matteo Giacomazzo who continues the adventure [with our team]. After a year of learning, Matteo knows the motorcycle, the circuits and the team. We really trust in Matteo, he will return it to us.

“Our third rider will be Belgian Bram Lambrechts. He has several seasons of experience in EWC and was the Belgian and Benelux Supersport champion in 2023. He will play for the front positions.

“Our fourth pilot will be Julien Lenoci, a professional firefighter with experience in the 24 Hours of Barcelona. Julien will be in charge of the testing and possibly participating in the races if necessary.

“Thanks to our historic partner Action Bike to continue the adventure and thank you Suzuki Moto France for the unwavering support, we will defend your colours. And, finally, thanks to all our other partners without whom nothing would be possible.”

Lambrechts said:“I’ll be hitting the track again this year with JMA Racing. A heartfelt thank you to Jean-Marc Adam for extending this opportunity. I can’t wait to be back into the paddock and embrace the thrill.”

JMA Racing Action Bike finished 15th in last season’s FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams. It is due to test in Spain next month and at Le Mans in early April ahead of the 24 Heures Motos opening the new EWC season from 18-21 April.

FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CUP CALENDAR REFRESHER

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos (Le Mans, France): 18-21 April | Ticket info

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium): 6-8 June | Ticket info

Round 3: 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Japan): 18-21 July | Ticket info coming soon

Round 4: Bol d’Or (Circuit Paul Ricard, France): 12-15 September | Ticket info