Irish Motorcycle Racing returns as the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship gets ready for 2024

Following a year without Motorcycle Racing as part of the sporting calendar, Mondello Park and Motorcycling Ireland are delighted to announce the return of the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship for 2024.

Ireland’s premier motorcycle racing series last ran in 2022, when it had its most successful season to date, with increased entries, record crowds and the closest finish ever witnessed in an Irish Superbike Championship. 2023 should have been the year for the series to build on this success, but due to insurance issues that opportunity has had to wait until 2024.

The series promoters, Mondello Park, remained prepared for the restart of racing throughout last year and consequently are primed to take up where they left off, with a repeat of the 2022 championship format. A seven weekend calendar is planned, beginning with the official championship test weekend in late March. The riders will then compete over six two-day events, one per month from April to September.

The return of Irish Motorcycle Racing has taken a lot of work behind the scenes by the new Motorcycling Ireland management committee and Mondello Park are grateful to them for all of their efforts. The recommencement of the sport will come at a cost however as the price of insurance cover has increased dramatically. A fund raising campaign is planned by Motorcycling Ireland, with the support of Mondello Park, with the aim of lessening the burden on competitors.

Further information regarding the 2024 Dunlop Masters will be communicated to competitors over the coming days and information will be available through the championships’ web site and social channels over the coming weeks.

Words and image above by Masters Superbike you can visit the official website www.masterssuperbike.ie/