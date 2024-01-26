Kawasaki announces Ninja 500, Z500 and Eliminator 500 prices

For 2024, these three models are set to shake up the hard-fought mid-capacity sector, giving riders a choice of cruiser, naked, and Sportbike styles.

The aggressively styled Z500 is powered by a new twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine equipped with an Assist and Slipper clutch. The responsive power unit is housed in a lightweight trellis-type chassis delivering reassuring handling and easy reach to the ground for A2 licence holders.

Enjoying the same core trellis-type chassis and invigorating twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine as the Z, the Ninja 500 features the aggressive Ninja family look with angular upper cowl and a comprehensive performance styling package. It also meets European A2 licence regulations, widening its appeal across experienced riders with a desire for a narrow chassis and easy reach to the ground plus reassuring low speed manoeuvrability matched to genuine sporting performance.

Meanwhile, the new Eliminator has distinctive urban cruiser styling offering a comfortable and low seat plus a cruiser style 18” front and 16” rear wheel combination all relying on an all-new trellis type chassis with a 451cm3 Ninja based fuel-injected parallel twin engine at its core delivering strong low rev performance combined with lively upper rev range ability.

Prices for all three, including the SE versions of each have now been confirmed, offering an affordable entry into the Kawasaki family:

– Eliminator 500 – £5,999

– Eliminator 500 SE – £6,399

– Z500 – £5,699

– Z500 SE – £6,049

– Z500 – £5,999

– Ninja 500 SE – £6,499

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“We understand the pressures many people are facing at the moment, which is why we’re pleased to be bringing these three models to the market with affordability in mind. Whether commuting, cruising, or exploring new roads, these three 500 models are the perfect partner.”