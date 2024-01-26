Kawasaki UK launches new Superteen docuseries

The inaugural Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Championship gets underway this year, and Kawasaki UK is excited to launch a new docuseries that will take fans behind the scenes of what is sure to be an epic season.

With a grid full of the high-revving Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RRs, and open to riders aged 15-20, the 2024 Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen series is the perfect stepping stone for those looking to further their career.

To celebrate the inaugural year, Kawasaki UK is taking fans behind the scenes in an eight-part docuseries that will explore the bike, the Championship, and the many riders who make up the series. Episode one, which is available now on the Kawasaki UK Facebook page and YouTube channel, visits MSS Performance to chat with Nick Morgan who is busy preparing the grid of Ninja ZX-4RRs, alongside chats with Bennetts British Superbike Championship Technical Director Scott Smart and Kawasaki UK’s Head of Racing Ross Burridge to discover more about this exciting new series.

Watch the opening episode here:

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“The 2024 Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is shaping up to be an incredible year, and we are all really excited to get round one underway in May. There is a lot of work going on before then, though, and this new docuseries will take fans behind the scenes, giving them exclusive access as the drama unfolds and unique insight into the Championship.”