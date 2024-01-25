Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsWorldSBK Test Day 2

WorldSBK Test Day 2

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

WorldSBK Test Day 2

Worldsbk Test Day 2Bulega impresses with blazing fastest lap while Bautista explores combined weight set-up.

On the second day of testing at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, Andalucía, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued his dominance, setting an exceptional lap record pace, leaving his competitors trailing by more than half a second. In contrast, teammate Alvaro Bautista encountered difficulties, finishing in 16th, lapping in 1’39.583s. Ducati showcased strength with Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) securing fifth place while Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) also delivered a solid performance, finishing seventh. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) claiming ninth while Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) was 15th on his sole day of testing.

Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) showcased Yamaha’s prowess, securing second place with a 1’38.345s, while teammate Andrea Locatelli completed the top ten. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) secured eighth place, while Philipp Oettl (GMT94 Yamaha) took 12th.

In a surprising turn, Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) surged late to claim third place with a 1’38.572s, pushing Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) to fourth. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) also performed well, securing sixth place. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finished 13th with a best time of 1’39.224s.

Leading the Kawasaki camp, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) finished in 11th place, focusing on race pace, with Axel Bassani improving to 14th. Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was 18th.

Honda had a challenging day, with Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) leading the team in 16th, and teammate Iker Lecuona finishing 19th.

The WorldSBK Paddock is set to move to Portimao, continuing its testing program on January 29th and 30th.

Worldsbk Test Day 2Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
“It was a solid test. We tried things that I liked. The time attack was very good, and the pace was consistent all day with race tyres. I’m very proud and happy of my fast lap. It’s our first test of the year, and we already have this great feeling with the bike. It wasn’t easy, but when I saw the dashboard with 1’37.8s, I was smiling. I’m happy with all the work done during this first test of the year. I’m already looking forward to the next one. We’ll continue working this way and keep improving the feeling with the bike in Portimao.”

Worldsbk Test Day 2Jerez Test Day 2 Results:
1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’37.809, 69 laps
2. Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) 1’38.345s, 78 laps
3. Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) 1’38.572s, 77 laps
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’38.638s, 78 laps
5. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) 1’38.744s, 61 laps
6. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) 1’38.832s, 74 laps
7. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) 1’38,852s, 91 laps
8. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) 1’38.871s, 76 laps
9. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) 1’38.907s, 73 laps
10. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) 1’38.943s, 73 laps

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

The report above is written with images by WorldSBK.com/

Subscribe via ZINIO to our digital magazine for a small fee of £2.50 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues).

Single Issue Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per monthZinio Unlimited Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
FOUR 2025 Speedway GP Places on the line at 2024 FIM SGP Challenge

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Four 2025 Speedway Gp Places On The Line At 2024 Fim Sgp Challenge

FOUR 2025 Speedway GP Places on the line at 2024 FIM...

Frank Duggan - 0