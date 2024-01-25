Duchinni Grid Youth Jacket for Young Riders

Rated AA for protection, this stylish waterproof jacket is designed exclusively for junior riders.

Stylish, comfy, weatherproof – and made to the same high safety standards as adult motorcycle clothing – the Duchinni Youth Grid Textile Jacket puts younger motorcycle passengers in pole position.

There’s no minimum legal age for children to ride as pillions in the UK, although they must meet certain safety requirements. They need to wear a properly fitting helmet, be able to sit securely on the motorcycle seat with their feet on the footrests and hold on firmly.

Responsible parents will also want them to wear quality protective gear and Duchinni has responded to this with a range of clothing and boots designed exclusively for 6-15 year olds.

AA-rated for peace of mind

Made to the same exacting standards as adult motorcycle clothing, the Grid is tested and approved to the AA rating for safety.

The outer shell is a tough and durable 600D fabric, and it comes with CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour and a Level 1 back-protector as standard.

Grows with the wearer

A welcome feature for budget-conscious parents, the Grid has zipped 3cm sleeve extension panels, as well as adjustment at the waist and cuffs, to accommodate growth spurts.

Weatherproofing built-in

Speaking of comfort, there’s a 75gsm quilted thermal liner and the fleece-lined and Neoprene® trimmed collar adds an extra element of luxury. A waterproof and breathable membrane keeps rain out but still allows the body to breathe naturally.

Retailing for £99.99, the Duchinni Youth Grid comes in children’s sizes XS-XL, in a choice of Black/Gun, Back/Neon Yellow and Black/Red. All colour options come with reflective detailing for added safety and removable embroidered logo/flag badges, so the wearer can customise their look. Find further information at duchinni.com

For more Apparel news check out our dedicated page Apparel News

or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details of the complete Duchinni range of helmets, boots and rider wear.