Charging into 2024: Jerez test unveils new dynamics in WorldSBK landscape

On day one of the WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, Andalucía, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) set the pace with an impressive lap time of 1’38.292s, leaving competitors over a second behind by electing to gain some mileage on the Pirelli SCQ tyre.

However, teammate Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati ) faced challenges, finishing tenth as he strategized for the new 2024 weight rules.

In the Kawasaki camp, despite health issues, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) secured the second position with a fastest lap of 1’39.474s, while teammate Axel Bassani finished 14th, familiarising himself with the ZX-10RR setup. Independent rider Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) aimed for progress with a factory bike from KRT.

BMW had a noteworthy day, with Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) claiming third place with a time of 1’39.521s, and Michael van der Mark securing fourth. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) and teammate Scott Redding made significant contributions to BMW’s testing program, securing the eighth and 13th positions, respectively.

Yamaha showcased strength, with Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) leading in fifth place with a time of 1’39.679s, closely trailed by newcomer Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) in sixth. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) just missed the top ten, securing 11th place, while Philipp Oettl (GMT94 Yamaha) claimed 12th.

Team HRC’s Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge focused on adapting to the new CBR1000RR-R machine, with Lecuona finishing 16th.

Notable performances from Independents included Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) in seventh, Danilo Petrucci (BARNI Spark Racing Team) in ninth, and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) in 15th.

Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“I had a good feeling today. I could push almost 100%, so this is important. I had fun today with my bike and my team. We are starting to understand each other well, we’re on the right path, and we just need to spend more time on the bike.

Today, I focused on my position on the bike because I need to adapt my body to the bike. We tried some different things to have a good base. Tomorrow, we’ll continue the work we did today, try to keep improving, and maybe improve with used tyres.”

Jerez Test Day 1 Results:

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’38.292s, 71 laps

2. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 1’39.474s, 31 laps

3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’39.521s, 74 laps

4. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’39.531s, 72 laps

5. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) 1’39.679s, 83 laps

6. Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) 1’39.682s, 72 laps

7. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) 1’39.664s, 67 laps

8. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) 1’39.763s, 73 laps

9. Danilo Petrucci (BARNI Spark Racing Team) 1’39.773s, 66 laps

10. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’39.847s, 68 laps