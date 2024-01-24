Search
Make Sure You’re Track-Ready With R&G Brake Lever Guards

Frank Duggan
Make Sure You’re Track-ready With R&g Brake Lever GuardsLever guards are an essential requirement for any rider heading out on track, and R&G’s extensive range of BSB and MotoAmerica-approved lever guards are perfect for bikers on any budget.

With the riding season just around the corner, and the first trackday of 2024 just weeks away, many motorcyclists will be looking to get their machines ready. For UK circuits, lever guards are now a compulsory safety item before riders are allowed on track, and R&G’s extensive range of lever guards is the perfect addition to any machine.

Approved for use in the British Superbike and MotoAmerica paddocks, the durable R&G guards are designed to suit any bike and budget. Whether it’s the cost-effective Moulded Lever Guard, which is available in a choice of five colours, or the ergonomically designed Brake Lever Guard, these options take just minutes to install and protect against the accidental application of the front brake while passing other riders.

Of course, while an essential item for trackdays, the R&G lever guards are also ideal for road riders, helping to keep them safe while filtering through traffic.

Prices start from £38.33 (excl. VAT) and are available from https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/Lever_Guards/.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com
