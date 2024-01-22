Ducati Lenovo Team unveils 2024 livery in Madonna di Campiglio

For the second consecutive year, the enchanting snow-capped Dolomites served as a backdrop for the official presentation of the Ducati Lenovo Team.

This morning, at the Palacampiglio in Madonna di Campiglio, the squad from Borgo Panigale unveiled the liveries of the Desmosedici GP machines with which they will participate in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

The livery, predominantly Ducati Red, features a fluorescent graphic detail that recalls the curve in the Ducati logo. This design element is also present on the fairings of the Panigale V4 R Superbike of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team and on the new motocross bikes of the Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team, which were unveiled on stage alongside the MotoGP bikes.

Reigning World Champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia is geared up to defend his Title as he proudly displays the number 1 on the fairing of his Desmosedici GP. Bagnaia will again be partnered with compatriot Enea Bastianini, who is entering his second year with the factory team. In the Superbike category, Alvaro Bautista’s Panigale V4 R, adorned with the number 1, will be accompanied by the Ducati featuring the number 11 of reigning Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega, who is making his debut in the category.

During the presentation, held at the “Campioni in Pista” event organized by Ducati in collaboration with Trentino Marketing and the Azienda per il Turismo Madonna di Campiglio (a location linked to Audi since 2013 for the enhancement of the area), and featuring the support of Lenovo, Aruba.it, Audi Sport, Monster Energy, and Shell, the new Ducati Corse Sporting Director, Mauro Grassilli, was officially introduced. Paolo Ciabatti, the new General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road Division, took the stage to present for the first time the Ducati’s new motocross bikes, which will be entrusted to the nine-time Motocross World Champion Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino.

Everything is set for an exciting start to the new MotoGP season from 6th-8th February in Malaysia, where the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will make their first track appearance for 2024 in the official test session at Sepang.

Claudio Domenicali (CEO Ducati Motor Holding)

“It is a great pleasure to inaugurate another Ducati racing season in Madonna di Campiglio, a location that perfectly expresses the values of ‘Made in Italy’ of which we are proud ambassadors and which last year represented the starting point of an unforgettable season. The path that has led us to be the best in the world in racing is undoubtedly made up of the hard daily work of these years, but also of our ability to work as a team and have fun while putting our maximum effort into what we do. One of the strong elements of our brand is the ability to create a system and today we demonstrate this by jointly presenting the official teams for the 2024 racing season: the Ducati Lenovo Team, the Aruba.it – Racing Ducati Team and the novelty represented by the Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team . Seeing the three bikes next to each other was a great emotion for me because, although different from each other, they are part of a single project. This belonging is underlined by the basic colour of the liveries, Ducati Red, the same for all, and also by a completely new graphic sign that recalls the curve present in the Ducati logo, inspired by the most exciting part of riding a motorbike: the bend. At the same time, these bikes are also an expression of the path that Ducati has taken in recent years, investing in its future. The entry into motocross is in fact the clear example that our will to improve and our desire to win have no limits. In these two days we will have the opportunity to give ourselves the right energy for a season that promises to be full of challenges, in which we will try to confirm our leadership in the main track racing world championships and demonstrate our capabilities in a new terrain such as specialist off-road. Challenges have always encouraged us to bring out the best and we feel absolutely ready.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“I am delighted to be back in Madonna di Campiglio to present our MotoGP and WorldSBK teams as World Champions. 2023 was truly an unforgettable year, and now we’re here to kick off the new season and embrace the challenges that lie ahead in 2024. In MotoGP, the Ducati Lenovo Team will feature World Champion Pecco Bagnaia alongside Enea Bastianini again. Unfortunately, Bastianini couldn’t showcase his full potential last year due to numerous injuries, but we are optimistic about his performance this season. In Superbike, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, led by Alvaro Bautista on the Panigale V4 R with the number 1, will also line up the reigning Supersport World Champion, Nicolò Bulega, who is making his debut in the category. We couldn’t have asked for a better lineup to face the challenges of this intense 2024 season in both World Championships. We are aware that the other constructors are working hard, and I anticipate an even higher level of competition. However, I am confident that, thanks to the dedication of the Ducati Corse team during this short winter break, we will be well-prepared to defend the titles we earned last season.”

Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group

“Embarking on a new MotoGP season alongside Ducati Corse fills us with tremendous excitement. In the last few years, the Ducati Lenovo Team has been nothing short of phenomenal, achieving remarkable milestones, notably winning the Rider’s World Championship for two consecutive years with Francesco Bagnaia. This season, the battle for the Title will be even harder. Still, we believe in the dedication and expertise of each member of the Team, as well as in the qualities of our talented riders, who have demonstrated to be able to face challenges with the spirit of true champions. We’re proud to stand by their side doing what we do best: nurture innovation, improve performance, and help every person to unleash their utmost potential.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“I’m thrilled to kick off my fourth season with the Ducati Lenovo Team. The last test in Valencia provided positive feedback, giving us a solid foundation for the upcoming season’s development work. I’m eager to hit the track and pick up where we left off. It’s bound to be a challenging season, but we’re ready to face it with our usual determination. As a close-knit team, we’ll give our best to aim for the Championship once again.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“2023 was a challenging year, and I look forward to redeeming myself in the upcoming season. We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us. Despite participating in only a few Grands Prix last year, I’ve learned valuable lessons that I’ll carry into the new season. I have great confidence in my Team, and I know we have all the potential to do well. I can’t wait to hit the track and start the new season.”

The riders of the Ducati Lenovo Team, along with those from the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team and the Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team, will be present this afternoon in the centre of Madonna di Campiglio, in Piazza Sissi at 5:00pm to meet all the fans and supporters. Entertainment provided by Monster Energy will accompany the event.

Throughout the two days of Campioni in Pista, in addition to enjoying the breathtaking ski slopes of the Pearl of the Dolomites, the riders will also have the opportunity to experience thrills on four wheels by participating in the Audi Driving Experience on the frozen lake of Madonna in Campiglio.