Aprilia Rs457 - Uk Exclusive First Look With Danny

SuperBike News was in attendance at the UK exclusive launch of the all new Aprilia RS457 at Silverstone earlier this month. Danny McFadden went along to take a peek for our readers, here’s what he has to say.

With the RS457 Aprilia look to dominate the A2 sector with an all new model offering the highest permissible power to weight ratio (35kw > 159kg dry) for the class thanks to the all new 457cc 90 degree parallel twin engine and its aluminium frame. Coupled with class leading electronics of which are all made possible due to its ride by wire throttle system.

Three rider modes regulating power output, torque and traction control selectable using the back-lit switchgear and viewed through its 5” tft dash with the addable dealer options of a quick shifter and the Aprilia MIA communication system. 2 stage selectable ABS should offer the additional feel required during any track based foray.

Braking developed by Brembo yet manufactured through their subsidiary Bybre help to keep the price down and according to Aprilia still manage to produce class leading performance and feel, which is a similar claim with the Showa developed and subsidiary manufactured preload only adjustable suspension. The final specification of which was reached during the models considerable testing programme. Although the final OTR price has yet to be announced it is anticipated to fall below the £7k mark making it a very competitive proposition.

With styling very much in line with its larger siblings (RS660/RSV4) and ergonomics as per the RS660 which also uses widely spaced above the yoke clip ons should offer the ideal compromise between all day usability and performance. Available in 3 colour schemes; Racing stripes and Opalescent light both new themes on the instantly recognisable Aprilia schemes it is however the 3rd option ‘Prismatic dark’ which we believe will take the limelight. A deep and tastefully executed take on the ‘chameleon’ light changing colour paint schemes of yesteryear which coupled with red wheels and accenting decals gave positive ‘Tron’ vibes at the launch.

Overall based on the data and first impressions it looks very much like they’ve nailed their design brief. SuperBike News looks forward to testing the RS457 in due course to find out.