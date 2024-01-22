SW-Motech Tank Bags and Protection for BMW R 1300 GS

Tank Ring, Tank Bags and Engine Bars are first in range of accessories for the new 1300 GS

SW-Motech are quick off the block, with a range of practical accessories for the latest incarnation of BMW’s best-selling adventure sport bike.

Number one on the list for most riders is luggage capacity and the PRO Tank Ringmakes carrying handy items easy.

The proven system features a magnetic guide – developed by Fidlock – which steers the bag into position on the tank ring for uber-quick mounting. The locking mechanism then clicks firmly into place, for a fuss-free fit every time; it can even be done one-handed. Removing it, for refuelling and at stops, is just as simple.

The Tank Ring is fully compatible with all PRO Tank Bags, including the PRO GS Tank Bag. Designed specifically for adventure bikes like the BMW R 1300 GS, with its steeply sloped fuel tank, the GS Tank Bag has a sturdy EVA plastic base that maintains its shape even when packed full. The factory-fitted upper ring guide rail allows for the tank bag to slide backwards and forwards to suit the ergonomic needs of the rider and shape of the tank. Only the PRO tank bags offer this flexibility.

This stable tank bag offers a generous 20 litres of storage, making it the perfect companion for long journeys. Crafted with durable ballistic nylon, the PRO GS is built to withstand the elements. The laminated EVA top adds a distinctive shape and provides a secure platform for your smartphone or tablet holder, thanks to the integrated MOLLE system.

There are two external pockets, mesh compartments in the interior to keep things tidy, cable feed-through inlets on the front and rear and a rain cover for use in adverse conditions.

SW-Motech’s engineers have also been quick off the mark with Upper and Lower Crash Bars for the new GS.

Made from heavy-duty steel tubing, they form a protective barrier around the fuel tank, fairing and the Boxer Twin’s vulnerable cylinder heads.

Each set is tailor made in SW-Motech’s European factory, and fixes to existing points on the bike – no drilling or additional brackets needed. They add minimal width, so they won’t affect handling or cornering.

The bars are powder coated to prevent corrosion and blend in with the Beemer’s styling. Surface finishing is carried out in SW-Motech’s own state-of-the-art facility in the Czech Republic, to guarantee quality and consistency.

Prices (including VAT) are as follows:

PRO Tank Ring – £32.34

PRO GS Tank Bag – £222.95

Upper Crash Bars – £221.76

Lower Crash Bars – £249.48

Additional accessories for the GS will be added to the catalogue in the coming months.

For more SW-Motech news check out our dedicated page SW-Motech News

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details and to find your nearest retailer.