MV Agusta’s Dragster Featured in Argylle

MV Agusta’s Dragster Featured in new Matthew Vaughn film, Argylle.

The Apple original film Argylle, in association with Marv, arrives in cinemas February 2.

MV Agusta is thrilled to announce the featuring of its wicked Dragster model in Argylle, the new Apple Original Film from Matthew Vaughn’s MARV Studios. The razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller from the twisted mind of director Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman films, Kick-Ass) arrives in theaters February 2, 2024, and features an all-star cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.

MV Agusta’s Dragster is the smart rebel in our collection: inimitable, and with a unique personality. The curves of the fuel tank and headlight, the bobbed tail and the elegant wheels superbly frame the 800 cc, three-cylinder engine at the heart of the Dragster. Ready for action, bursting with exuberance and power, it simply was the perfect choice for an adrenaline-packed movie such as Argylle. The three-cylinder of the Dragster leaves you breathless thanks to its immediate and precise response to the twist of the throttle.

Timur Sardarov, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. CEO, commented: “We can’t wait to see the movie! The fact that our stunning Dragster was chosen by the creators of Argylle to represent brutal elegance, unwavering style, and raw, ruthless power fills us with pride. No doubt that MV Agusta fans around the world will enjoy the movie just as much as we do.”

In Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan (Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between her fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

