MotoAmerica VIP Superfan Experience Tickets Now On Sale

The 2024 MotoAmerica Championship is stacking up to be one of the best in series history, and North America’s Premier Road Racing Series is pleased to announce that there’s no better way to experience the events than through its VIP Superfan Experience ticket packages.

So, if you’re in the mood to treat yourself to something truly special, then the MotoAmerica VIP Superfan Experience is for you. The ticket packages, which vary in cost depending on the round, feature full VIP Superfan Hospitality, including catering (continental breakfast, coffee and iced tea, lunch, snacks, cash bar – at select rounds – on Saturday and Sunday), a 2-Day VIP Superfan Experience (Saturday and Sunday), with a Friday general admission and a VIP Superfan parking pass.

The MotoAmerica VIP Superfan Experience also offers a discounted VIP Superfan Youth Hospitality ticket for children aged 5-12, who are accompanied by an adult. Children under five are admitted free to the VIP Superfan Hospitality when accompanied by an adult holding a valid VIP Superfan credential.

Those who purchase MotoAmerica VIP Superfan Experiences also get a voucher for discounted official MotoAmerica merchandise, participation in the Cardo Fan Lap; meet-and-greet sessions with racers, team owners, TV personalities, and industry professionals; a live TV feed in the hospitality area; photo-op with guest speakers; escorted pre-grid opportunities and photo ops, paddock tours, and on-the-podium experiences with race winners from selected classes; plus the VIP Superfan Experience digital magazine (https://issuu.com/541marketing/docs/vip_superfan_experience_2024?fr=xKAE9_zU1NQ) that will be e-mailed to you after each event you attend.

Packages range from one-day general admission tickets, to the MotoAmerica VIP Superfan Experience, to the Harley-Davidson Race Fan Ticket Package (for rounds that feature Mission King Of The Baggers races).

In addition, at the MotoAmerica events that feature Mission King Of The Baggers races, Harley-Davidson is offering Harley-Davidson Factory Race Fan passes that include admission, paddock access, a welcome gift, and access to product displays in the H-D activation area; Harley-Davidson motorcycle parking throughout the weekend; and the Harley-Davidson parade laps that allow helmeted Harley riders to join fellow Harley enthusiasts on a lap around the racetrack.

Camping sells out at many of the MotoAmerica events so reserve your spot as soon as possible. Additionally, buying tickets at the gate will cost more than purchasing your tickets in advance.

For more ticket information, and to purchase tickets and VIP packages for individual rounds, visit https://www.motoamerica.com/calendar/

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/