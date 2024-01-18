Triumph Racing and Akrapovič Strengthen Partnership

The partnership between Triumph and Akrapovič will be further strengthened in 2024, with the Slovenian exhaust manufacturer supplying Triumph Racing’s global off-road racing program with its exhaust systems.

Using innovative design and construction techniques, the Akrapovič exhausts that will be used by Triumph Racing’s teams are constructed from lightweight, high-grade titanium alloys and will ensure optimum performance and reliability with the lowest possible weight. Complying with FIM and AMA sound limits, the Akrapovič muffler is finished with a profiled surface for additional strength and durability while producing a distinctive exhaust note. With all of Triumph Racing’s off-road athletes focused on a successful year of racing in 2024, Triumph Racing’s FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship and AMA SuperMotocross racers will benefit from performance-enhancing Akrapovič exhaust systems throughout the year.

The continued and expanded technical partnership – in addition to the strong commercial collaboration the companies share – also allows Akrapovič to work closely alongside Triumph Racing and its technicians to test, develop, and ultimately manufacture exhaust systems for owners of the new Triumph TF 250-X motocross bike.

In off-road motorcycle racing alone, Akrapovič has claimed more than one hundred world championship titles across all disciplines since the year 2000. Most recently, highlighting the performance and durability of the brand’s exhaust systems in motocross, the machines ridden to victory in the 2023 MXGP and MX2 Motocross World Championships were equipped with Akrapovič exhaust systems.

