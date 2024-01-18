Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAccessoriesRothewald releases new premium torque wrench range

Rothewald releases new premium torque wrench range

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Rothewald releases new premium torque wrench range

Rothewald Releases New Premium Torque Wrench RangeThree new professional quality torque wrenches have been added to Rothewald’s tool range for 2024, featuring 1/4” 5-25 Nm, 3/8” 10-50 Nm and 1/2” 40-200 Nm options.

Reliable and accurate torque wrenches are a must have tool for any home DIY motorcycle mechanic, as well as professionals, crucially allowing each nut and bolt to be tightened to the manufacturer’s correct torque specification.

Key functionality of Rothewald’s new professional quality torque wrenches include an easy-to-read main and fine Nm scale via a clear viewing window located on the handle, with accuracy within just +/- 3% of the reading. The turning handles have infinite adjustability featuring a practical locking mechanism, with the ratchet head also switchable for clockwise and anti-clockwise rotation. Torque settings are only applicable for clockwise rotation, with a short travel release giving a clear signal when the required torque setting is reached.

Rothewald Releases New Premium Torque Wrench Range
1/2” 40-200 Nm

Each torque wrench has been designed with practicality for motorcycle owners top of mind, with an extremely slimline design across the range allowing users to reach fastenings in hard to access areas, and a rubber handle for superior grip. Rothewald’s new torque wrenches are also supplied with a sturdy plastic case, making them easy to store and transport.

All three torque wrenches in the range are calibrated in accordance with the DIN ISO 6789-1:2017 industry standard, and cover all common Nm ranges on motorcycles.

Rothewald Releases New Premium Torque Wrench Range
1/4” 5-25 Nm

Prices start from £112* for the 1/4” 5-25 Nm wrench, with the 3/8” 10-50 Nm version costing £121*, and the 1/2” 40-200 Nm option priced at £130*. The range is now exclusively available to purchase in the UK via the Louis Moto website (www.louis-moto.co.uk).

Rothewald Releases New Premium Torque Wrench Range
3/8” 10-50 Nm

Rothewald is Louis Moto’s exclusive premium tool brand, and for UK motorcyclists shopping Rothewald as well as any of Louis Moto’s other exclusive brands, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered, meaning riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.

*All prices correct as of the date of this publication

Subscribe via ZINIO to our digital magazine for a small fee of £2.50 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues).

Single Issue Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per monthZinio Unlimited Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Pre-Order Issue 13 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Next article
Triumph Racing and Akrapovič Strengthen Partnership

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Motoamerica Vip Superfan Experience Tickets Now On Sale

MotoAmerica VIP Superfan Experience Tickets Now On Sale

Frank Duggan - 0