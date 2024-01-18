Rothewald releases new premium torque wrench range

Three new professional quality torque wrenches have been added to Rothewald’s tool range for 2024, featuring 1/4” 5-25 Nm, 3/8” 10-50 Nm and 1/2” 40-200 Nm options.

Reliable and accurate torque wrenches are a must have tool for any home DIY motorcycle mechanic, as well as professionals, crucially allowing each nut and bolt to be tightened to the manufacturer’s correct torque specification.

Key functionality of Rothewald’s new professional quality torque wrenches include an easy-to-read main and fine Nm scale via a clear viewing window located on the handle, with accuracy within just +/- 3% of the reading. The turning handles have infinite adjustability featuring a practical locking mechanism, with the ratchet head also switchable for clockwise and anti-clockwise rotation. Torque settings are only applicable for clockwise rotation, with a short travel release giving a clear signal when the required torque setting is reached.

Each torque wrench has been designed with practicality for motorcycle owners top of mind, with an extremely slimline design across the range allowing users to reach fastenings in hard to access areas, and a rubber handle for superior grip. Rothewald’s new torque wrenches are also supplied with a sturdy plastic case, making them easy to store and transport.

All three torque wrenches in the range are calibrated in accordance with the DIN ISO 6789-1:2017 industry standard, and cover all common Nm ranges on motorcycles.

Prices start from £112* for the 1/4” 5-25 Nm wrench, with the 3/8” 10-50 Nm version costing £121*, and the 1/2” 40-200 Nm option priced at £130*. The range is now exclusively available to purchase in the UK via the Louis Moto website (www.louis-moto.co.uk).

Rothewald is Louis Moto’s exclusive premium tool brand, and for UK motorcyclists shopping Rothewald as well as any of Louis Moto’s other exclusive brands, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered, meaning riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.

*All prices correct as of the date of this publication