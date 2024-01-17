Motorcycle Highlights to See at The Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris’ Sale

Bonhams|Cars will present over 30 impressive motorcycles at the ‘Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris’ Sale on February 1, 2024. The sale marks the motorcycle department’s return to the Grand Palais Éphémère, located in the historic heart of Paris on the Champ-de-Mars, following last year’s highly successful sale of the Dr. Peter and Ulrike Bühner Collection – one of the most important private collections of pioneer motorcycles in Europe.

This year’s sale will also showcase a striking selection, featuring an array of Italian Grand Prix machines from the 1950s and 60s. Highlights include:

1958 Moto Morini 250cc Bialbero Grand Prix Racing Motorcycle estimated at €120,000 – €160,000

A 1958 Moto Morini 250cc Bialbero Grand Prix Racing Motorcycle, estimated at €120,000 – €160,000. Originally built in 1957, Moto Morini’s first effort in Grand Prix racing’s 250 class was based on the successful 175cc Rebello sports roadster and featured chain drive to twin overhead camshafts. This Morini Bialbero features a delightful patina – all too rare among former racers, most of which have been restored – and is in original condition.

1956 CM 250cc Production Racing Motorcycle estimated at €20,000 – €30,000 A 1956 CM 250cc Production Racing Motorcycle, estimated at €20,000 – €30,000. This ultra-rare Italian racing motorcycle is believed to have been ridden by Nello Pagani, Celeste Cavaciuti and Gianemilio Marchesani, the latter achieving two fifth places, one seventh and one third place in the Italian championship with it. With its current setup, complete with lights, this machine participated in the Milan-Taranto long-distance road race.

c.1950 Rota 500cc Racing Motorcycle estimated at €22,000 – €28,000

A c.1950 Rota 500cc Racing Motorcycle estimated at €22,000 – €28,000. One of the most obscure and rare and Italian motorcycle manufacturers, Moto Rota is said to have built no more than 15 machines. This unique 500cc machine includes unitary construction of the engine and gearbox, a telescopic front fork, and swinging-arm rear suspension.

1953 Mondial 125cc Bialbero Racing Motorcycle estimated at €50,000 – €70,000

A 1953 Mondial 125cc Bialbero Racing Motorcycle estimated at €50,000 – €70,000. Formerly part of the Enrico Bernardi Museum collection, this unusual Mondial bialbero has chain drive to the twin overhead camshafts rather than the customary shaft-and-bevels or train-of-gears arrangements. The machine has been restored by Oreste Daddario, a former owner and founder of the Mondial Owner’s Club.

1957 Parilla 250cc Bialbero Racing Motorcycle estimated at €40,000 – €60,000

A 1957 Parilla 250cc Bialbero Racing Motorcycle estimated at €40,000 – €60,000. Making its debut on 1st October 1946, the Parilla could claim to be Italy’s first new racing motorcycle since the war’s end. A 350 ‘double-knocker’ was introduced in 1950 and the bialbero Parillas gave a good account of themselves in the Italian long-distance races of the day as well as at Grand Prix level. Development of the single-cylinder 250 continued into the later 1950s. This restored Parilla 250 Bialbero was discovered in the USA and purchased there from its enthusiast owner. The Bonhams Motorcycle Department are pleased to present another outstanding selection of motorcycles at the Le Grand Palais Éphémère especially given how rare and unusual it is to have such a wide selection of Italian grand prix motorcycles consigned. The sale follows hot on the heels of the Motorcycles Online – The January Sale, running from 12–22 January and will then be followed up by the forthcoming spring sale at The International Classic MotorCycle Show in Stafford on 20-21 April, one of the early headline lots for which is a genuine 1949 Vincent-HRD 998cc Black Lightning.

