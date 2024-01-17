Search
Ducati Company C4: low-cut boots

Frank Duggan

Ducati Company C4: Low-cut BootsDucati Company C4: low-cut boots for touring but also for every day motorbike use.

For travellers, but also for those who live every day on their Ducati, the Borgo Panigale company presents the new Company C4 low-cut boots, designed by Drudi Performance and powered by Held exclusively for Ducati. These boots, thanks to the use of premium materials and sophisticated solutions, offer comfort when walking and riding in all weather conditions. Safety in the saddle is guaranteed by the CE 2016/425 certification.

The Company C4 are ankle boots designed for tourist and urban use, comfortable on long days riding the motorbike and when walking, thanks to the microfibre and technical fabric upper and the mixed lace/Velcro closure, which combines ease of fastening to a perfect fit on the instep. The GORE-TEX membrane, waterproof and breathable, guarantees versatility allowing an all-climate use of this boot, offering comfort on the hottest days and protection from atmospheric agents when the weather is unfavourable.
Ducati Company C4: Low-cut BootsThe Vibram® rubber sole is non-slip and abrasion resistant, offering safe support and protection, thanks to the synergy with the ankle cups and the reinforcements on the heel and toes.
The reflective inserts improve the rider’s visibility, increasing safety.

The Company C4 boots are a synthesis of comfort, practicality, and safety, to enjoy every day in the saddle and make you feel safer in the face of any unexpected event.

The new  Ducati Company C4 boots are already available at official Ducati network dealerships and on the Shop.Ducati.com website.

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

Checkout Ducati Dealer - Ducati Manchester - ducatistore.co.uk

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

