Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest News2024 WorldSBK updated calendar

2024 WorldSBK updated calendar

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

2024 WorldSBK updated calendar

2024 Worldsbk Updated CalendarJerez will once again play host to the finale of the 2024 WorldSBK season, with an adjustment to the initially stated dates.

Responding to the dynamic demands of the local events calendar and the request of the township of Jerez de la Frontera, the FIM and WorldSBK have agreed to delay this year’s curtain closing event by one week.

The Prometeon Spanish Round is now scheduled to unfold on 18th-20th October at the famed Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto.2024 Worldsbk Updated Calendar

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

Subscribe via ZINIO to our digital magazine for a small fee of £2.50 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues).

Single Issue Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per monthZinio Unlimited Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils All-New Vitpilen And Svartpilen Models
Next article
Unveiling the Essence of BSB Triumph: What It Takes to Be a British Superbike Race Winner

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Motoamerica Vip Superfan Experience Tickets Now On Sale

MotoAmerica VIP Superfan Experience Tickets Now On Sale

Frank Duggan - 0