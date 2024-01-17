2024 WorldSBK updated calendar

Jerez will once again play host to the finale of the 2024 WorldSBK season, with an adjustment to the initially stated dates.

Responding to the dynamic demands of the local events calendar and the request of the township of Jerez de la Frontera, the FIM and WorldSBK have agreed to delay this year’s curtain closing event by one week.

The Prometeon Spanish Round is now scheduled to unfold on 18th-20th October at the famed Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto.

