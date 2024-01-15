Take the Dainese Demon with you even when off the bike

A brand synonymous with protection Dainese is worn by the top racers across the world, so why not use some of your Christmas money and take the Dainese Demon with you on the days off from riding?

The Racing Service T-Shirt is a casual crew-neck t-shirt made of 100% pure cotton. The comfortable and practical garment features prints at the back and the Speed Demon logo at the front. Available in XS-3XL in both men’s and women’s fit, the Racing Service T-Shirt comes in Brilliant White, Garden-Green and Castle-Rock for men, and Kale and Navy Peony for women with an RRP of £35.95.

For those cooler days, Dainese offers the Tarmac Sweater. With a crew neckline and the iconic Speed Demon decal on the front, the Tarmac Sweater is made from 100% cotton and is practical and comfortable, perfect for everyday wear. The Tarmac Sweater is available in sizes XS-3XL in the Nine-Iron colourway and has an RRP of £89.95.

For women, the same decal on the Tarmac Sweater can be found on the Tarmac T-Shirt. Featuring the Dainese Demon on the front, the crew neck t-shirt is available in Navy Peony with a yellow Speed Demon or in Castle-Rock with an orange Speed Demon. Made from 95% cotton and 5% elastane, the women’s Tarmac T-Shirt is available in sizes XS-3XL with an RRP of £35.95.

Take the essentials with you on and off the bike with the Dainese D-Gambit Backpack. Designed by OGIO, the D-Gambit provides ample space thanks to its 33.6L capacity and multitude of pockets.

Ideal as your go-to work bag thanks to the superior protection provided in the Crush Proof Tech Vault pocket which features a soft tricot liner. There is a dedicated top-loading laptop compartment which fits most 15” computers; a padded tablet pocket; and a padded mouse/digital camera pocket, all of which have integrated foam panels to keep your electronics and other valuables protected at all times.

In order for you to have the utmost comfort when wearing the D-Gambit Backpack, there is a Hybrid Unibody Backpanel (HUB); fully adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps with a moulded protection zone and increased shoulder strap foam padding create a Sweet Spot comfort zone. Available in Stealth-Black, the D-Gambit Backpack has an RRP of 169.95.

To locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.