Top motocross brands choose Dunlop Geomax MX34 as standard fitment

Dunlop’s next-generation soft-mid MX tire, the Geomax MX34, has been selected by three prominent motocross manufacturers as the standard original equipment tire on their factory edition bikes. Following their selection of Geomax MX33 last year, the latest Geomax range has been chosen by KTM, GasGas and Husqvarna, solidifying Dunlop’s continued partnership with manufacturers competing at the highest level of motocross competition.

Geomax MX34 has been fitted on the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, the GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition, and Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition, which share the same chassis design and unmissable team graphics as the bikes used by their respective factory race teams in the fiercely competitive AMA Supercross Championship, which got underway earlier this month.

The factory edition bikes have been enhanced with new refinements and game-changing technologies compared to their predecessors, aiming to elevate performance to an even higher level and bring riders as close to the pro level as possible, all the while supported by Dunlop’s championship-winning tire.

Dunlop Geomax MX34 ensures improved cornering performance and front and rear slide control versus Geomax MX33, providing the straight-line stability and corner control that is crucial for riders to perform at their best in the Supercross competition. The new rear pattern allows riders to accelerate confidently on soft, mud and intermediate tracks, contributing to race-winning lap times. Adding to that is the next-generation Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT), which facilitates superior absorption and improved ground contact for optimal traction and performance.

Miguel Morais, Original Equipment Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle EMEA: “We are thrilled that the Geomax MX34 tire has been chosen as the original fitment for factory edition bikes from three top manufacturers: KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. We are delighted to offer riders and teams a tire that provides stability and confidence across a range of conditions, empowering them to give their all on the track throughout 2024.”

The majority of the riders competing in the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship have chosen the Dunlop Geomax range, continuing to confirm Dunlop as the preferred tire option among the best riders. Meanwhile, Dunlop is looking to continue the streak of winning every AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross title since 2010 in the new season.

As the FIM Motocross World Championship, starting in Argentina on 10th March, approaches, anticipation builds for the Geomax MX34 to continue its strong performance on the global motocross stage.

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html