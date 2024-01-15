Royal Enfield debuts the Shotgun 650 a motorcycle inspired by custom, for custom.

After a spectacular debut of a very special limited edition motorcycle at Motoverse 2023 – the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition – Royal Enfield today debuted the production version of the Shotgun 650. A stunning, one-of-its-kind custom inspired motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be available in four unique colourways Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO of Eicher Motors Ltd., says “The Shotgun 650 is inspired by the work of our custom community and our years of work with them. It is a retro-futuristic interpretation of what a factory custom motorcycle with thoroughbred Royal Enfield DNA would look like. A shape-shifting machine that defies categorization, both in form and in spirit, the Shotgun 650 is something absolutely new and different. It is super fun to ride with confidence inspiring ride ergonomics and handles well in downtown city streets, through twisties and powers through straight highways. The Shotgun 650 is our attempt to bring niche and newer categories of motorcycles to growing enthusiasts of self-expression”.

Built on Royal Enfield’s globally proven 650-Twin platform, the Shotgun 650 is a tribute to the culture of customisation and a new chapter in design for Royal Enfield with an exciting vision of the future. With its retro-futuristic design the Shotgun 650 pays homage to its precursor, the SG650 Concept – showcased at EICMA 2021- and celebrates creativity, as a blank canvas for customization and personalisation for thousands of riders across the world.

Commenting about the ‘heart’ of the new motorcycle, its engine, B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield, says, “The Shotgun 650 is a very unique motorcycle within our portfolio, but at its heart is the same Royal Enfield pure motorcycling DNA. The 648cc parallel twin engine that powers this machine is a characterful and versatile platform that is capable of adapting to any kind of riding form and format. On the new mould-breaking Shotgun 650, this engine fuels an extremely engaging and joyful ride with power for real world usage, strong mid-ranges and with ample torque across the board. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed creating and riding the Shotgun 650, and are super happy to present this to the world of motorcycle expressionists”

In the true spirit of customization, the new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a motorcycle defined by its rider. Its all new bodywork and stance is a blank canvas, defying traditional categorisation of motorcycling and taking on a personality of its rider. Its modular design enables it to switch between three modes—from single seater to double seater to luggage-carrying tourer, with ease. With the twist of a key, the pillion seat pops off, offering ultimate flexibility. For those seeking an engaging and aggressive ride, or for those looking for a more chilled out experience, the Shotgun 650 effortlessly obliges with its upright and confident riding position that encourages both, and adapts to the rider’s mood and style of riding.

Speaking about the design and development journey of the Shotgun 650, Mark Wells, Chief of Design, said, “The story of Royal Enfield is one of customization. Our customers have been taking our motorcycles and personalising them for decades. Looking to that rich creative culture for inspiration, we unleashed our designers to ideate in that same spirit of unfettered imagination. The resulting design is both fresh and respectful of our heritage and a future vision of what a custom Royal Enfield could look like years down the road.”

With the globally award-winning 650 Twin platform at its core, the Shotgun 650 is loaded with a double barrel of fun. It is ergonomically optimised, with mid-set foot position, a low 795mm seat height and an intuitive handlebar position that give the rider a commanding sense of presence and control, while the floating single seat is both retro and modern at the same time. The Shotgun’s specially tuned suspension with 43mm dia. separate function big piston Showa forks on the front, twin tube 5-step preload adjust RSU at the back, 1465mm wheelbase and a low centre of gravity come together to make riding in traffic, on highways and down twisty back roads equally fun, without compromising on comfort. Wide 18” front and 17” rear tubeless tyres, combined with 320mm and 300mm disc brakes, ensure a steady grip, keeping you engaged and in control at all speeds.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 blends retro-futuristic design with modern features. An LED headlamp fitted in a gorgeous custom, neo-modern nacelle stays true to the neo-retro fusion aesthetic while offering improved visibility. The motorcycle has a digi-analogue instrument cluster, which comes equipped with the Tripper navigation system and is designed to deliver all the information you need as you head out. It also features a USB charging port to keep your devices charged on the go.

Continuing the concept of customization and personalization, a diverse range of 31 Genuine Motorcycle Accessories for the Shotgun 650, have been designed to further highlight the custom aesthetic, bar end mirrors, a sculpted solo seat and contrast-cut billet rims are available.

Test ride bookings and retail begins across Europe from the 1st February, with four unique colourways available; Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey, starting from £6,699.

Pricing for the Shotgun 650:

Sheet Metal Grey – £6,699

Plasma Blue / Green Drill – £6,799

Stencil White – £6,899