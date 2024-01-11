Motorcycle Live looks ahead, with two year commitment on Bikesure partnership

The UK’s biggest, and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show, Motorcycle Live, is proud to announce a two year extension to their successful partnership with leading insurance provider Bikesure.

Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance for the 5th year, will see the five star defaqto rated insurance provider, and the UKs premier motorcycle show continue to capitalise on their relationship.

Grant Varnham, Business Development Manager of Bikesure, said: “Motorcycle Live offers Bikesure a unique platform to reach the most seasoned of riders across a multitude of genres, as well as budding enthusiasts. Echoing our own brand values, the show provides a premium experience to visitors, which replicates the service levels at Bikesure. Speaking directly to customers at the show gives us a great opportunity to interact with visitors and assist on their insurance related queries”.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live added “We’ve been working closely with Bikesure since 2019 and we’re pleased to have Bikesure partnering with us for the next two years. Our partnership goes beyond the simple inclusion of a logo, as they share our strong commitment to creating an interactive and fun-filled show.”

The successful Motorcycle Live, and Bikesure partnership brings together thousands of enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thrill-seekers who make the world of motorcycling an exhilarating and welcoming community.

Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure, will open its doors at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham from 16th-24th November 2024. ‘Early bird’ tickets are on sale now, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk to get yours!

