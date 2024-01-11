Kawasaki heads to the Capital for the MCN London Motorcycle Show

Often seen as the start of the riding season for many bikers, Kawasaki is excited to return to the Capital this February for the annual MCN London Motorcycle Show.

Alongside featuring the latest 2024 machines on the stand, visitors will be able to see the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR British Superbike and try their hand at the Z e-1 in the Electric Try-Ride area.

After a fantastic nine days at Motorcycle Live to round off 2023, Kawasaki is excited to kick start 2024 with its annual visit to the MCN London Motorcycle Show at the ExCeL Centre. For the thousands of visitors passing through the doors, the eye-catching Kawasaki stand will again be packed with the latest machines, such as the Supersport-ready Ninja ZX-4RR and ZX-6R, the all-new Ninja 500 and Z500, the learner-friendly 125 range and, particularly useful for those living within the Capital, Kawasaki’s electric Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 as well as the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z 7 Hybrid.

Elsewhere on the stand will be the 2024 British Superbike that Jason O’Halloran and Max Cook will campaign for the new-look Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki team, while the California Superbike School team will also be in attendance to chat with visitors and take bookings for the upcoming season. With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of the Ninja brand, and after a huge reception at Motorcycle Live, Kawasaki is also bringing the stunning purple liveried tribute ZX-10RR and the retro-inspired ZX-4RR.

In the Custom Café Zone, visitors will be able to see the supercharged Ninja H2R, while those eager to try the electric machines should head to the Electric Try-Ride area, where there will be a Z e-1 ready and waiting.

As always, Club Kawasaki members will have their own VIP area on the Kawasaki stand where they can escape the hustle and bustle of the show and enjoy a well-earned rest with a cup of coffee.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“The London Show always kicks off the start of the riding season, and we look forward to welcoming as many new and existing customers as possible to the Kawasaki stand next month. We have our full range of motorcycles on display, and Kawasaki UK staff will be on hand to chat with customers and help them with their purchasing decisions!”