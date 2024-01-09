Triumph Reveals New Daytona 660

Triumph has revealed an all-new triple powered middleweight sports bike for 2024. The Daytona 660 delivers thrilling sports performance, a dynamic ride and the highest quality, capability and specification in its class.

Featuring a significant evolution of Triumph’s distinctive and unique 660cc triple engine, now with 95PS peak power and 69Nm of peak torque, the Daytona 660 provides a smooth, responsive and linear delivery with the perfect combination of low-down torque, mid-range and top-end power. As well as delivering 17% more power and 9% more torque than the Trident, the Daytona 660 also has a brand-new exhaust, creating an unmistakeable sports soundtrack.

The Daytona 660’s perfectly balanced chassis and intuitive, agile sports handling is combined with all-day riding comfort, thanks to high specification equipment including Showa upside down big piston 41mm forks and Showa preload adjustable monoshock RSU. The radial four piston brakes with twin 310mm discs and braided brake lines are paired with Michelin’s new Power 6 tyres.

Combined with an 810mm seat height, narrow stand-over and optimised bar and footpeg position, the Daytona 660 delivers an exciting and confidence-inspiring ride.

Ensuring riders always feel in complete control, the Daytona 660 is equipped with rider-focused technology including three riding modes (Sport, Road and Rain) which optimise throttle response and traction control settings for the conditions, plus there’s a new Emergency Deceleration Warning system that activates the hazard lights to alert other road users during heavy braking.

The unmistakeable Daytona design DNA has been reimagined with fresh attitude for an aggressive new stance and clean lines. Distinctive twin LED headlights incorporate a central air intake and the minimal bodywork emphasises the athletic profile, ending in a contoured LED tail light. There are three striking colour options available, all featuring a bold ‘660’ race-inspired graphic.

As Triumph customers would expect, the Daytona has more than 30 Genuine Triumph Accessories to tailor performance, comfort, style and practicality, including an A2 licence kit, with a dedicated throttle twist grip and an engine tune that limits power to 35kW.

A 10,000-mile service interval, two-year unlimited mileage warranty and Triumph’s strong residual values contribute to securing a competitive cost of ownership, the lowest in the class.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer said: “The 660 has all the attitude and agility you’d expect from the Daytona name, and brings with it the thrilling, useable, real world performance and all-day comfort that riders today are looking for. We are excited by the impact the Daytona 660 is going to have on the growing middleweight sports world.”

THRILLING SPORTS PERFORMANCE

The perfect combination of low-down torque, thrilling top-end and unrivalled character, the Daytona’s triple delivers 95PS at 11,250rpm with a hair-raising 12,650rpm redline. More than 80 percent of its 69Nm of peak torque is available from just 3,125rpm delivering responsive sporty and fully usable performance. By blending low-down torque and the tractability of a twin with the free-revving top end performance of an inline four, the engine has a unique triple soundtrack, further enhanced by the new exhaust which features 3 into 1 headers and a compact underslung silencer with stainless steel finisher.

Power is delivered effortlessly through a slick six-speed gearbox and Triumph’s Torque Assist clutch ensures a progressive, light lever action with a span optimised clutch lever for better reach. The clutch design also improves rear wheel control under hard deceleration for smooth, confident corner entry. Triumph’s Shift Assist is available as an accessory fit for fast and effortless clutch-less up and down shifts and even easier riding in town.

For riders starting their Daytona ride with an A2 licence, an accessory fit conversion kit enables compliance with a replacement throttle grip and unique engine tune, that can be easily fitted, or reverted to standard, by a Triumph dealer.

AGILE, DYNAMIC RIDE

The new Daytona 660 benefits from years of race-winning chassis development, and with its lightweight sports frame, top quality Showa 41mm upside down, big-piston front forks and a Showa rear suspension unit, it delivers an easy and agile ride. The rear suspension also features remote preload adjustment for quick set-up alterations.

Lightweight five-spoked cast aluminium wheels keep rotating mass low for even more responsive handling and enhanced suspension performance and Michelin’s new high-specification Power 6 tyres are fitted as standard to deliver confident road handling in wet and dry conditions. With twin four-piston radial calipers paired to lightweight 310mm discs and fed by braided lines, plus a Continental ABS modulator, the Daytona 660 has excellent stopping power and braking feel too.

RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

The Daytona 660 features technology that enhances the riding experience and safety.

The ride-by-wire throttle delivers a crisp and precise throttle response and also allows for three riding modes; Sport, Road and Rain. Each mode offers a different throttle response and level of traction control intervention, with Sport mode providing the most reactive throttle response for full-on road rides or track sessions. The traction control system can also be turned off using the instrument menu for riders who prefer complete freedom from electronic intervention.

The multi-functional instruments feature a colour TFT screen integrated into a white-on-black LCD display. Compact, and with an uncluttered design, all the rider information is clearly displayed and is easy to read in different light conditions. This neat unit is compatible with the accessory fit My Triumph Connectivity System that enables turn-by-turn navigation plus phone and music interaction. All functions are clearly displayed on the TFT screen and controlled via the switchgear for ease of use while riding.

CONTROL & COMFORT

With racy clip-on bars positioned above the top yoke and pegs placed for the optimum balance of comfort and cornering clearance, the Daytona 660’s natural riding position is perfectly judged to give the feedback needed for dynamic sports riding with space and comfort necessary for long days in the saddle. At lower speeds, the Daytona’s perfectly-weighted controls and light steering give superb control in urban environments.

Split rider and pillion seats, with a rider seat height of 810mm and a narrow stand-over make the Daytona 660 manageable for riders of all sizes, and an accessory low seat is also available, lowering the seat height by 25mm to just 785mm.

MAKE THE DAYTONA 660 YOUR OWN

There are over 30 Genuine Triumph Accessories available, all engineered alongside the motorcycle, tested to the same high standards, and carrying the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Riders looking for an even more distinctive race paddock style can choose a colour-coded seat cowl as well as a range of beautifully engineered billet-machined parts including an oil filler cap, pre-drilled for lock-wiring, paddock stand bobbins, bar end finishers and a rear brake reservoir.

The My Triumph Connectivity System allows easy and intuitive phone and music operation plus turn-by-turn navigation and is available as an accessory on the Daytona 660. Triumph Shift Assist can also be added, providing clutch-less, full-throttle upshifting and seamless downshifting with auto-blip.

Other additions include heated grips, an under-seat USB socket and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). A tank bag and tail pack are also available, adding 20 litres of stylish carrying capacity.

New security accessories, subject to availability by market, include the Triumph Protect+ alarm system, and Triumph Track+ tracker with 24/7 monitoring as well as comprehensive range of locks.

ON THE ROAD

The Daytona 660 will start from £8,595 OTR. Customers can find out more

at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk or place an order with their local Triumph dealer, with bikes arriving in dealerships from end of March 2024.

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Type Liquid cooled, inline 3-cylinder,12 valve, DOHC, 240° Firing order Capacity 660cc Bore 74.04mm Stroke 51.1mm Compression 12.05:1 Maximum Power 70 kW (95PS) at 11,250 rpm Maximum Torque 69 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed

CHASSIS