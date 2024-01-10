R&G Kick-Start 2024 With Special Pro Range Promotion

For riders looking to start the new year with some new protection, R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is offering a 10% discount across its all-new PRO range, which includes PRO Paddock Stands, PRO Engine Case Covers and PRO Radiator Guards.

First unveiled last year, the ever-expanding R&G PRO range offers motorcyclists the highest level of protection. As the new year gets underway, the Hampshire-based specialists are offering riders a limited-time discount on the entire collection. All customers purchasing from R&G’s official website between January 10th and 31st will be able to enjoy an automatic 10% discount off their PRO products.

The range includes the PRO Radiator Guards, which are created from a single piece of premium-grade lightweight aluminium. These stylish guards offer an unbeatable strength-to-weight ratio, while the striking ‘hexa’ design ensures maximum protection against stones and debris without restricting airflow.

The offer also includes the R&G PRO Engine Case Covers. Designed and crafted in the UK using high-pressure casting, these new case covers provide uncompromising durability and strength and have been tested extensively across the British Superbike and Isle of Man TT paddocks. Each aluminium case is designed to absorb the impact of a crash or drop and features a robust HDPE Skidder that can be easily replaced afterwards, saving riders even more money by eliminating the need to purchase an entirely new kit each time.

Finally, bikers looking to work on their machine ahead of the riding season will be able to enjoy a discount on the exciting R&G PRO Paddock Stands. The PRO Paddock Stands are modular for easy brake down and transportation, yet uncompromising in strength when assembled. Made from high-quality FE360 tubular steel and powder coated black for a superb crisp finish, these stands are a perfect workshop companion. R&G have a stand for everyone, the range includes rear, single-sided and front stands.

Prices start from £45.83 (excl. VAT) and are available from https://www.rg-racing.com/.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com