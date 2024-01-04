Harry Cook Reflects on the 2023 BSB Season and Anticipates the Thrills of 2024

In a heartfelt reflection on the eve of 2024, young British rider Harry Cook opens up about the challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned during the demanding 2023 British Superbikes (BSB) season.

Taking a unique approach by steering an MV Agusta World Supersport bike, Cook shares the untold story of a season marred by unforeseen hurdles.

Cook’s journey with MV Agusta began with promise, boasting a bike that held immense speed and emitted an awe-inspiring roar. However, behind the scenes, a series of complications unfolded. A deal with MV Agusta UK in 2022 faced setbacks due to KTM’s strategic move to acquire a significant share of the MV Factory, causing disruptions in support and personnel changes. Undeterred, Cook, and his team improvised, leveraging support from MV Agusta’s Italian team and the World Supersport Team (WSSP) respectively.

Describing the MV Agusta bike as a dream to ride when hitting the elusive handling window, Cook acknowledges the challenges in finding the perfect setup for each round. Despite the bike’s potential, the unique demands it presented required a comprehensive team effort – a missing piece in Cook’s setup.

The 2023 season was not without its bright spots. Qualifying 16th on the grid at Snetterton showcased glimpses of Cook’s potential, and throughout the season, the racing community rallied to offer support.

Acknowledging the invaluable role played by sponsors and partners, Cook expresses gratitude for their support, highlighting the financial strain of running a supersport team. A spare bike proved to be a lifeline, ensuring the team’s resilience through the challenging season.

The rider’s personal journey in 2023 was equally demanding, marked by exams, college, and a driving test. Cook extends heartfelt thanks to his dedicated team and especially to his parents, who made sacrifices to ensure his racing aspirations became reality.

Looking ahead to 2024, Cook exudes enthusiasm about joining the Affinity Sports Academy and testing the Kawasaki Ninja 636. Praising the bike’s stability on corners and brakes, he looks forward to a season that aligns with his riding style. As Cook gears up for 2024, he expresses a commitment to be recognized for who he aspires to be, promising his sponsors, partners, and fans an unforgettable season.

With these reflections, Harry Cook bids farewell to 2023, expressing gratitude and anticipation for the challenges and triumphs that 2024 will undoubtedly bring.

