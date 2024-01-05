Suzuki announces GSX-S1000GX+

Suzuki has announced a GSX-S1000GX+, a pannier-equipped version of its new-for-2024 GSX-S1000GX which comes with an OTR price of £15,599, Suzuki has announced a GSX-S1000GX+, a pannier-equipped version of its new-for-2024 GSX-S1000GX which comes with an OTR price of £15,599, just £1,100 over the GSX-S1000GX.

For customers looking for the added carrying capacity the GX+ offers, it represents a saving of £175 over the individual cost of the panniers and fitting. Moreover, including the genuine accessory panniers as part of the standard specification and price means even better value for customers buying on finance, too.

Two colour-coded, 36-litre panniers provide plenty of storage space, with each pannier capable of accepting a full-face helmet.

The panniers represent additional practicality for a machine built with all-day distance and riding comfort in mind. Topping the spec sheet is semi-active suspension from Showa, which has an automatic rear preload setting or three selectable options for solo riding, a rider and pillion, or rider and luggage. Riders can also select from soft, medium, and hard damping settings.

Cruise control features alongside seven traction control settings, encompassed within which is a roll torque control that uses a six-axis IMU to govern available power output when the bike is at lean. The IMU from Bosch also enables cornering ABS. There are three selectable power modes, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

All the information for which is displayed on a 6.5” colour TFT screen, with smartphone connectivity via the free Suzuki mySPIN app.

152PS and 106Nm of torque are provided by Suzuki’s revered, superbike-derived, 999cc inline four-cylinder engine, which is housed in a twin-spar aluminium frame.