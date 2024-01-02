Ace on the Box

Wednesday 3.1.24 at 10.35am for a double bill screening of ‘Back to the Ace’ and “The Leather Boys”,

Restored + Exclusive 60th Anniversary Bonus Film Featuring Rita Tushingham & The Leather Boys back at the Ace.

2024 is the 60th anniversary of the release in 1964 of the film “The Leather Boys” and, though it’s been a long time coming, it is now back in stock to include with exclusive bonus film featuring Rita Tushingham and The Leather Boys Back at the Ace.

The cafe played a leading role in this Sidney J. Furie film, which stars Rita Tushingham, Colin Campbell & Dudley Sutton, utilising many of the cafe’s patrons as film ‘extras’.

Shooting numerous scenes at the Ace Cafe, Furie, eager to achieve realism, took advice from the local riders. “You’d never find an Ace boy wearing them jeans” he was told one morning.

Furie’s direction, coupled with strong performances combine to make “The Leather Boys” one of the great British films of the sixties.

Locations, including the Ace, used in the film are shown at link:

To obtain a copy of this fully restored 137 minute film, see link:

