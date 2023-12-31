Search
Pre-Order Issue 12 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Welcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News featuring latest news and reviews from the world of Modern Classic and Roadster/Naked Bikes.

Here you can read the recent news and reviews that are featured on our website but offline at your own comfort.

Price is £4.00 but if you pre-order before 12th January get 50p off the cover price.

It will cost £3.50 if you pre-order.

Issue 12 out Friday 12th January 2023

Featuring

Latest News Headlines
Featured News
Bike of the Vote Announced
Bike Feature – Kawasaki Z900
Readers Ride – Malc’s Triumph Speed Twin
Bike of the Vote
Luggage Review

Last Issue

