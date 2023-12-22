MXGP of Italy in Maggiora, MXOEN in Romania and EMX Updates

Infront Moto Racing is excited to unveil updates to the 2024 racing calendar for the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Maggiora, one of the most historic motocross tracks in the world, is set to host the MXGP of Italy on the 15th and 16th of June, for the 10th round of the 2024 MXGP series.

The Italian venue witnessed the triumphant crowing of Jorge Prado and Andrea Adamo in MXGP and MX2 in 2023. The old-school circuit of Maggiora has a rich history dating back to its inaugural event in 1966, and has been the centre stage for many spectacular races since then.

Showing its importance in motocross, the picturesque Italian track has hosted 3 Motocross of Nations and 12 events of the FIM Motocross World Championship. There’s no doubt that the hilly Maggiora track will continue to deliver a fantastic show for the enjoyment of all motocross fans. The MXGP of Italy will also be featuring the WMX and the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing.

Still in relation to the support classes, there will be a change in the MXGP of Flanders at Lommel. Specifically, the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing and the EMX250 will swap, with the EMX250 category racing alongside the EMXOpen category.

Further updates for 2024 includes the long-anticipated return of the Motocross of European Nations on the 14th and 15th of September 2024 following its regrettable absence in 2023.

The venue that was chosen to host the promising event will be the TCS Racing Park, near Romanian capital, Bucharest. Renowned as one of the best motocross tracks in Eastern Europe, the venue is not new to international events as it successfully hosted the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in 2023 and is fully geared up to welcome European teams and riders for this prestigious event.

In 2022, the competition took place in Spain at Talavera de la Reina where Team France emerged victorious in the Motocross of European Nations category and Team Spain triumphed at home in the Women’s Motocross of European Nations.

Make sure to save the dates for the MXGP of Italy and the MXoEN in Romania.